It’s been two years since Southern Arizona veterans head out on an Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C., to see memorials built to honor the men and women who served in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam.
Southern Arizona Honor Flight’s 30th trip will be a charter with 68 veterans, 68 guardians and three former members of the Board of Directors. The flight will take off from Tucson International Airport on March 26 for a three-day trip.
Eight local veterans from Green Valley and Sahuarita will be in the group of 68—and they’re ready to go. Pandemic protocols at the airport mean there will be no public send-off or welcome home.
Rene Gill
Rene Gill, 73, served in Marines from September 1967 through October 1997. His father served in World War II and his brother served in the Vietnam era.
Gill served in the infantry and was a machine gunner in Vietnam. During his 30 years he also served in Okinawa, San Diego and Camp Pendleton.
What stands out for him during his service?
“War is the biggest issue,” he said.
“I was wounded twice in Vietnam with gunshot wounds. One gunshot hit my head, upper right arm, shoulder and punctured my lung. That sent me home,” he said. He is on 100% disability.
Gill received the Purple Heart and more than 10 additional medals and decorations.
During his 30 years he also served as presidential security for President Richard Nixon. Gill operated out of Camp Pendleton, close to Nixon’s residence in San Clemente, California.
As a driver, Gill met Nixon and went to Camp David twice.
“It will be an honor to go on this Honor Flight trip with other veterans. Visiting the Vietnam Wall will be very emotional. I had friends whose names are on the wall,” he said.
John Kiper Jr.
John Kiper, 79, served in the Vietnam War from January 1968 to October 1969.
He received his basic training at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax, Va. where he learned to make maps. He spent 19 months in Vietnam as a draftsman drafting telephone lines, which he described as kind of a boring job.
“I look back on the time as a good experience. I got to see a part of the world I wouldn’t otherwise see,” he said.
“There was shelling at night and we were concerned about that,” although he said he was fortunate not to be wounded in Vietnam.
Kiper was motivated to apply to Honor Flight by his son’s father-in-law, who coordinates Honor Flight trips in Illinois.
Although he’s been to Washington, D.C., before serving in Vietnam, he said, “I’m looking forward to seeing all the memorials.”
Richard Lagasca
Richard “Dick” Lagasca, 85, served in the Army from September 1960 to September 1962, and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War.
“I was lonely and sent for my wife. She came over in November 1961, with our baby son,” he recalls.
Lagasca was in a Target Navigation Battalion where he plotted targets and tracked where gun sounds came from.
As a graphic designer he was transferred to the headmaster’s battalion.
“Computers were so crude,” he said. “We were lucky they worked. I created cartoons that made fun of the soldiers and everyone for the newspaper in our battalion.”
Encouraged to sign up for an Honor Flight trip by Green Valley residents Helen Russo and the late George Esterly, Lagasca has never been to Washington and is eager to visit all the memorials. His son Rich will be his guardian.
Dominic Lombardo
Dominic Lombardo, 79, served in Air Force from July 1962 to July 1966 during the Vietnam War.
His service time was spent at Hancock Field in Syracuse, New York, where he was a refrigeration specialist responsible for keeping all the surroundings temperature controlled and ensuring that every space was functioning properly.
Thinking back on his four years of service, Lombardo said the Cuban Missile Crisis stood out the most.
Hancock Field is special for Lombardo; that’s where he met his wife, Linda, who will also be on the trip.
He has never been to Washington, D.C., and is looking forward to seeing the Lincoln Memorial.
Linda Lombardo
Linda Lombardo, 80, served in the Air Force from January 1961 to January 1964, during the Vietnam War where she was a clerk-typist.
She spent some of her three years at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, before being sent to Hancock Field in Syracuse, New York.
“Yes, that’s where I met Dominic during the Cuban Missile Crisis. We met at the base,” she said.
“In 2019, someone who’d been on an Honor Flight trip encouraged us to go. I’ve never been to the nation’s capital and of all the memorials I’m looking most forward to seeing the Vietnam Wall,” she said.
Edward Lopez
Edward “Ed” Lopez, 76 served in Navy from February 1963 to October 1966, and then served in the Marine Corps from October 1966 to October 1973, during the Vietnam War.
While serving in the Navy at the Gulf of Tonkin he was encouraged to go to Vietnam. He joined the Marine Corps, and as a combat photojournalist was sent to Glenview Naval Air Station, Illinois, and then Fort Benjamin Harrison in Marion County, Indiana.
One sad memory happened aboard the USS Essex in the North Atlantic.
“A propeller hit a man who was a Navy plane pusher while it was still taxiing. He survived for a short while and then died,” he said.
Three years ago, as he was leaving the VA hospital in Tucson, Lopez was encouraged to apply to Honor Flight by a volunteer.
He’s been to D.C. as a tourist but for this trip is looking forward to meeting other veterans.
Clint Swartz
Clint Swartz, 82, served in the Air National Guard and the Navy from September 1959 to September 1977.
He spent time in Vietnam and England, with most time serving as an air navigator in the Western Pacific aboard the carrier U.S.S. Kitty Hawk and Midway-class aircraft carrier U.S.S. Coral Sea.
Swartz remembers one event in particular.
“I was giving directions to the pilot who was landing a plane on the Kitty Hawk. I wasn’t nervous,” he said, though just 22 years old at the time.
Swartz spent three years in D.C. when he was stationed at the Washington Navy Yard where he was part of the Engineering Systems Command.
For this trip he’s looking especially forward to visiting the World War II and Korean Memorials.
Roger Ward
Roger Ward, 75, served in the Army from July 1966 to May 1975, during the Vietnam War.
His time was spent in Fort Knox, Kentucky, Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Germany and three tours in Vietnam.
Ward recalled a memorable moment in Fort Sill where he was the driver for the colonel who was base commander.
“I was driving his daughter to school. The colonel was in the car. As we drove out, the guards didn’t salute him. The colonel told me to go back, and the colonel told the guards, ‘You’re now PVTs’ Privates).”
His daughter, Dorothy Helton of Sahuarita, applied to Honor Flight in 2019 as a surprise for her dad.
He visited D.C. when he was 15 and remembers the apple blossoms. For this trip he’s looking forward to visiting the Vietnam Wall and meeting veterans from Green Valley and Sahuarita.