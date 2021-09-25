Karen Long has always loved the outdoors. An avid fisher practically her whole life and a passionate birder, she knew when she retired she wanted to live in an RV. And, that’s what she’s been doing the last five years.
“I have been camping and fishing my whole life, and ever since I was 30, I wanted to be a camp host,” she said. “I volunteer in Missouri at several state parks and that’s how I happened to go to Texas in the winter. I met up with a couple there and I ended up here.”
That couple in Texas ultimately led Long to Historic Canoa Ranch in Green Valley managed by Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation that includes a lake, pollinator garden, events and lots of history.
“I’m originally from Missouri and I had hosted with a couple in Texas who called me and said, ‘Hey, there’s a historical ranch and they are going to have site stewards,’” she said. “So, it was a little scary to come that far and not know what I was getting into. But I came….then I came back; I just love it here.”
Long started her current session at Canoa Ranch in November, living on the grounds in her RV and helping to manage the site, doing everything from talking to guests around the lake, checking trails and greeting people in the visitor center.
“There’s a lot of groundskeeping here too, and our staff is kind of short right now, our maintenance guys, so we try to help out. Raking up mesquite beans and trimming trees and stuff like that.”
It’s perfect for someone like her who loves the outdoors and has a fascination with history.
Eyes of Canoa
Site stewards play an integral role in Pima County’s sites, like Canoa Ranch.
Matt Smogor, park superintendent, said site steward duties vary but they have a lot of core responsibilities.
“They are our eyes and ears because we can’t always be there,” he said. “They provide outreach to guests at the lake, they’re cruising around the park. Some of their core duties are cleaning historical buildings, opening and closing, assisting on events...we have the latitude to fill gaps in other staffing.”
Stewards don’t get paid, but Smogor said they sign a contract and are asked to commit to a minimum of three months. They are provided with a full hookup RV site and amenities like laundry and kitchen access. Stewards provide their own RVs.
Smogor said they have enough spots at Canoa Ranch for four RVs and they often try to find people in pairs who can share an RV. They aim to have six to eight stewards during their busy season, October to April or May. They have four currently.
Though they don’t require previous experience as a steward or ranger, Smogor said oftentimes their stewards do come with useful skills and knowledge.
“We make sure people know what they’re getting into,” he said.
He said Long is one of those stewards that has extensive knowledge on a topic, plus experience.
“Karen has been here two seasons and knows the site well,” he said. “She’s a big birder and we put a lot of focus on her interacting with the public around the lake. She’s done a wonderful job and has great perspective on how the site runs.”
Nature lovers
Long’s season started in November and she plans to stay until April. In her two seasons, she has added 200 birds to her list.
“The first year I came out here, I came out here because of birds — the Elegant Trogon is what got me here,” she said. “Once I got here and started finding the history I just fell in love with it and I had to come back. This is a migratory path so everything that migrates comes through here.”
She’s been teaching fellow steward Al Hardt about the birds, though he much prefers the variety of wildlife he sees living on-site year-round.
“I like seeing the animals more than the birds,” he said. “We got a bobcat roaming around here — we call him Bob — lots of javelina that run around here, a lot of deer, a coyote. There’s a camera out there and you can get it to see the pictures it takes. We have had a mountain lion out there.”
Hardt has been a permanent resident at Canoa Ranch for almost three years.
“I learned about it...it was a freak accident,” he said. “I drove in here one day, talked to some of the guys working here and one of them told me about this. Ever since I was a little tiny kid, I used to spend more time outside than in the house.”
Hardt spent his life as a cowboy, hunting and being out in nature.
“Best four-wheel drive you can get is a horse,” he said. “It gets so nice and dark out here at night and we are really private. Once the gate closes that’s it, and then you’re on 4,800 acres, you know?”
Along with their other tasks, stewards also help set up for events at the ranch like concerts.
Long said it’s nice to get the free show, too, and she’s especially looking forward to Christmas at Canoa this year — something they did a test run for last year.
“We spent two-and-a-half months last year putting up Christmas lights,” she said. “With COVID the way it was, people who came in were so happy to be able to get out, walk around and see the Christmas lights, and they appreciated it so much; it was really nice to hear that. We worked hard and It’s nice to be able to give back to the community.”
Hardt and Long said it’s hard work but rewarding, and they wouldn’t have life any other way.
Long couldn’t think of one reason why someone shouldn’t give stewarding a try and she loves living on-site.
“You can see the sun come up over the lake here and the sunsets are phenomenal,” she said. “You get to see the storms as they come in and go up into the mountains. It’s just beautiful.”
Smogor said Canoa Ranch wouldn’t be the same without their stewards.
“What makes stewards invaluable is they’re there every day and it’s really helpful because they bring a personalized touch to guests and give us perspective,” he said. “I think Canoa Ranch is all about family and the site steward program is family.”
Those interested in volunteering at Canoa Ranch or learning more about becoming a steward can visit webcms.pima.gov/cms/One.aspx?pageId=1507.