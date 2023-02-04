Wanda Wolosky, who spent three years as a child in the Warsaw Ghetto during World War II then dedicated much of her life making sure the Jewish lives lost were never forgotten, died Thursday at her home in Green Valley. She was 88.
Wolosky was born in Warsaw, Poland, in 1934, and recalled the confusion at being called a “dirty Jew” and “Christ killer” in preschool.
She was 5 when she and her mother were forced into the walled ghetto in 1940.
"We'd get a slice of bread, maybe a potato peel in water as a soup," Wolosky told a group at Fort Huachuca in 2016, according to a story published by the U.S. Army.
"There was dead lying in the street, but you did not pay attention; you got so used to it," Wolosky said. "It could be tomorrow that it was you lying there. The smell of death was everywhere.”
She recalls people starving, bombs dropping, buildings destroyed, humiliations and beatings by German soldiers and food lines.
They lived there until the uprising in 1943, when they went into hiding.
In 1950, they emigrated to Israel, where Wolosky served in the Israeli army. She emigrated to the United States in 1957, married a year later and had two children.
Hers was a reluctant voice that grew more powerful as she saw WWII concentration camp and ghetto survivors slowly die off.
“I didn’t want to talk about my life, but people are denying that the Holocaust happened,” Wolosky told middle school students in Rio Rico in 2009.
She spoke to groups large and small around the world and had a room at home filled with photos, plaques and thank you notes.
About three weeks before her death, Wolosky told the Green Valley News that she particularly enjoyed speaking to German soldiers, who she said were deeply interested to learn about the past from her perspective.
In 2018, she published a book, “After All: Life Can Be Beautiful,” about her efforts to share the Holocaust story and why it was important.
In 2021, Wolosky was there when Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill requiring students to learn about the Holocaust and other genocides. C.J. Karamargin, an aide for Ducey at the time, came to know Wolosky well during that period and kept in touch.
“She had a stern demeanor and a heart of gold,” he said “She was a formidable person and wouldn’t take no for an answer. You can imagine how having a personality like that helped her endure her unspeakable atrocities and her life afterward.”
Karamargin said Wolosky was instrumental in getting the bill through the Legislature and on to Ducey’s desk.
“The value of teaching people about the Holocaust is not limited to learning about this episode in history,” he said. “It’s learning about people like Wanda who through sheer force of will learned how to survive. The lessons of the Holocaust are lessons about people.”
A public service is planned for 10:30 a.m. Feb. 10, at Green Valley Mortuary and Cemetery, 18751 S. La Cañada Drive, Sahuarita.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone