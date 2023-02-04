Wanda

Wanda Wolosky was the keynote speaker in April 2018 at the Days of Remembrance Commemoration at Fort Knox, Kentucky. She is with Maj. Gen Flem B. "Donnie" Walker Jr.

Wanda Wolosky, who spent three years as a child in the Warsaw Ghetto during World War II then dedicated much of her life making sure the Jewish lives lost were never forgotten, died Thursday at her home in Green Valley. She was 88.

Wolosky was born in Warsaw, Poland, in 1934, and recalled the confusion at being called a “dirty Jew” and “Christ killer” in preschool.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?