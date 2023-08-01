The repercussions of the Hollywood writer and actor strike could soon affect the movie theater industry and lead to more opportunities in filmmaking outside of the studio system.
The strike centers around higher wages, streaming service residuals, the use of artificial intelligence and other issues in front of and behind the camera.
Green Valley resident Carew Papritz knows the industry. He has worked in the art department for several Hollywood films including “Don Juan DeMarco,” starring Marlon Brando and Johnny Depp, and “Waterworld,” starring Kevin Costner.
"I'm a big supporter of the strike because I know how they're treated. I have friends who are screenwriters," Papritz said. "What people forget is that nothing happens without words on the page — nothing. That is literally the heart and the soul of the movie industry."
Getting here
The Writers Guild of America went on strike May 2 over an ongoing labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The AMPTP represents major studios and distributors in the negotiations, including Amazon/MGM, Apple, Disney/ABC/Fox, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount/CBS, Sony, Warner Bros. and Discovery (HBO).
The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) joined the strike July 14, marking the first time since 1960 that both groups struck against the AMPTP at the same time. The SAG-AFTRA strike prohibits affected union members from on-camera and off-camera work, including narration or voice-overs and auditioning.
Desert Sky Cinema owner Tom Becker sympathizes with Hollywood writers and actors but said production delays won't be good for the movie theater business, especially for an industry still rebounding from the pandemic.
"If the strike goes on for some time, that means all the movies in production will be halted, which they already are, and they'll be released later," he said. "The theater operators, we were hit hard from COVID, and we lost a lot of product then, and the businesses still haven't bounced back. So the last thing we need is to have more movies not being released or delayed. So, it's not good for the industry at all."
Becker also acknowledges that the inflated salaries of Hollywood executives played a big role in the strike and said movie studios usually get 65% of box office proceeds.
“That hurts theaters. For lack of a better word, it's all about greed by the big companies,” he said.
Indie impacts
Showing independent films is an option for Desert Sky Cinema, if and when the strike affects the movie theater industry. SAG-AFTRA recently created interim contracts for actors working on independent productions, including select projects from A24 Films.
“They (A24 Films) were smart enough, in my opinion, to find a deal with both unions saying we will agree to whatever contract you come up with, as long as we can continue making our movies. So, they're actually still in production,” Becker said.
SAG-AFTRA allowing its actors to work on independent projects is also good news for Tucson-based indie filmmaker Avai d'Amico who believes the strike could entice more union actors to work on independent projects.
"I think SAG-AFTRA releasing a statement saying that truly independent productions were not part of the strike is a positive sign that they recognize what we're trying to do. I think it's only a matter of time before enough independent productions happen where we can actually compete with the studio system and the movies that they're doing."
Tucson resident, scriptwriter and actor Elizabeth von Isser thinks a legal designation called Fi-Core — which allows some actors to work in both union and non-union projects — may bring more actors into the independent film scene as the strike drags out.
"A number of actors who live in areas where there's not a lot of SAG work will have gone Fi-Core, and I could certainly see more and more of those actors looking for independent projects since there are even fewer union projects being made right now," she said.
Both d’Amico and von Isser support the strike but see it as a moment for independent filmmakers to make their mark.
For d’Amico, the opportunity to have more big-name actors work on indie productions will give more exposure by moving their content up in the algorithm of suggested searches on streaming services.
"There's a lot of independent movies out there that are really difficult for people to learn about and go watch. I have movies on major streaming platforms, but people aren't watching them because I don't have the marketing budget that someone like Disney has,” he said.
The potential for indie films to gain influence on new audiences in the absence of Hollywood productions is something that von Isser also found could benefit the industry.
“There will be more projects coming out that will hopefully have a wider audience because of it. In a way, there might be a silver lining for indie filmmakers," she said.
Big picture
The Hollywood writer and actor strike is a pivotal moment in an entertainment landscape already upended by streaming services.
While production budgets on streaming services have soared over the last decade, pay for writers has decreased, leaving writers demanding more compensation, including increased residuals and benefits. Actors on strike have similar demands.
Quick turnaround times on streaming productions and a lack of job security had left many writers and actors scrambling to get by financially while jumping from one project to another.
"The shorter serials that are going on now like these four, eight or 12-episode series — it's one and dones, almost, and then it doesn't continue. It doesn't get picked up," Papritz said. "'Jack Reacher' was a case in point. I watched that recently. It's eight episodes, it's over, that's the end of your contract, then you have to hop over and find something new."
The streaming service business model's impact on the livelihood of writers and actors is something d'Amico echoed. He said streaming services have compounded an issue that resulted from the Hollywood writer’s strike from about 15 years ago, which cut the typical season length of a television series in half.
“Before the strikes 15 years ago, a TV series would have about 26 episodes in the season," d'Amico said. "So a writer or an actor who would get on the show, they would have a whole year of work. But then, after that strike, the seasons basically got cut to half-length. So, now 13 episodes is a season. A lot of original series for streaming platforms often only have like five or 10 episodes.”
While writers and actors receive residuals on streaming services, d’ Amico said they typically pay much less than cable television.
“An actor I have mutual friends with said that when he got a residual check for an episode he was in that re-aired on cable, it was over $2,000. But now when he's on a show that gets licensed to Netflix, he only gets $135, which is way less," he said. "Because it's on Netflix, it's not going to be playing on cable as much, so the amount of money that people are making from residuals is less than a tenth of what it used to be a decade ago.”
Then there's the rise of artificial intelligence.
Hollywood actors who Papritz keeps in touch with feel like the technology threatens their careers.
"That's the ghost in the machine, so to speak, right now," Papritz said. "They're scared to death because one immediate consequence of this is for the voice-over actors, and so they are getting usurped by AI. The AI is copying their voice, and now producers are going well, it's a heck of a lot cheaper to get a voice copy and use it that way. So it's almost like their livelihoods are being plagiarized."
According to Papritz, it’s not just the actors who should be worried about AI.
"If you get AI to write your screenplays, AI to do this, this, this and this. It may not be great, but they can just churn out crap, and people watch it. I don't know, but that's why you have people who write — the creatives," he said.
Even after the simultaneous release of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer," which have brought in more than $440 million in the U.S. and Canada since opening July 21, the movie theater industry continued playing the waiting game with the strike.
“We're hurting big time in the Desert Sky, and when we do have good movies like 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie,' we're sending 65 percent of that to Hollywood, which doesn't mean a whole lot of capital for us,” Beckett said.
"As far as theater owners are concerned, we want to see this strike end as soon as possible because what we don't want to see is movies that are being released, let's say at Christmas, get pushed back to April because they can't finish them in time. That's when it's going to affect us,” he added. “It won't affect us in the near future, but it could affect the six, eight months from now. It could affect us pretty bad.”