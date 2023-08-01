Concessions

Desert Sky Cinema and theaters nationwide saw a boost from the simultaneous release of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer" on July 21.

 Kevin Murphy Sahuarita Sun

The repercussions of the Hollywood writer and actor strike could soon affect the movie theater industry and lead to more opportunities in filmmaking outside of the studio system.

The strike centers around higher wages, streaming service residuals, the use of artificial intelligence and other issues in front of and behind the camera.

Projector room

Margie Bakker, Desert Sky Cinema manager, works in the projector booth at the theater.

 
Avai

Avai d'Amico, left, rehearses a scene for "The Tiny House Movie" with script supervisor Dana Steketee and actor Marcus Wilson. 


Kevin Murphy | 520-547-9747

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?