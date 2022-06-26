They’re back.
According to Sahuarita Police Department call logs, deputies have responded to nearly a dozen sightings of horses near roadways around town since April.
A majority of the calls mention one or two horses grazing in the vicinity of Pima Mine Road and Interstate 19, though some reports describe as many as six “free-range mustangs” galloping along the road.
The fact that the animals are here in the first place is not surprising, says SPD Sgt. Mike Blevins.
“There’s a lot of ranchers and open range out here, so our thoughts are there’s probably some holes where they’re getting through, they may be looking for a place to graze and get some water, and they typically will find that with the fountains and lawns in the Rancho (Sahuarita) area,” Blevins said.
Horses and bulls have been common in the area over the past few years, but knowing exactly where they're coming from – if they’re truly wild or stray livestock – has been a source of confusion for those close to the issue, and has made dealing with the animals even more complicated.
Wild or abandoned?
The Bureau of Land Management in Arizona oversees eight wild horse and burro herd management areas across 2.3 million acres.
But those areas are mostly concentrated in the western part of the state, which casts doubt on the horses being truly “wild” and protected in Arizona under the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971.
The prevailing theory, as Blevins stated, is that the horses are domesticated and have escaped or wandered away from properties in desert areas around town, such as the nearby Tohono O'odham Nation, possibly in search of greener pastures, water, curiosity or all three.
Arizona law prohibits mistreatment of animals – which includes things like abandonment, “cruel neglect,” or failing to provide an animal with the necessary food, water, shelter or medical care – but the key to enforcement is identifying the owners in the first place.
“We just don’t exactly know where the horses are coming from,” Blevins said.
“Usually, what we try to do is partner with a local rancher to help us identify the horses, identify any markings or brandings on them and who they may belong to, but a lot of the time we just can’t identify them.”
With no clear way to return the animals to where they came from, Blevins said officers shift their focus to controlling what they can and mitigating the hazards to the public.
Stray animals wandering around town can be dangerous in and of itself, but that danger is multiplied if a horse wanders into the road, where it can pose an immediate threat to human life as well as its own life if it causes an accident in traffic.
J.C. Mooney, a Rancho Sahuarita resident who snapped a photo of horses grazing along Pima Mine Road earlier this month, said his biggest concern is someone hitting them.
“People drive very fast up and down Pima Mine (Road). The speed limit is 55 mph and with horses just a few feet from the curb...we never know if a horse will get spooked and dart out on that road,” he wrote in a Facebook message.
According to data from the Arizona Department of Transportation, Pima County reported a total of 1,252 wildlife-related crashes from 2003 through 2018 – a handful of which occurred up and down the I-19 corridor.
Though neither ADOT nor the Arizona Department of Agriculture maintains data on accidents specifically involving stray livestock, one clear trend that has emerged is as the state’s population continues to grow, so too will the frequency of animal-vehicle collisions.
“We want to ensure everyone’s safety, so if we do find them in or near the road, we just try to get them away, just trying to limit the hazard and keep everyone’s safety in mind,” Blevins said.
Even though they may look majestic, Blevins cautions residents who spot roaming horses or bulls to give them a wide berth, not to approach and to contact the police so livestock officials can be alerted.
Looking for solutions
But when horses do pose a greater risk to the public, like creating a frequent traffic hazard, efforts to remove or relocate the horses to a safer location kick in.
In addition to SPD, such efforts have involved the Tohono O’odham tribe, Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the Arizona Department of Agriculture, which frequently receives reports of stray animals and livestock, said Rob Smook, public information officer for the department.
Depending on the situation, Smook said livestock handlers will step in under current Arizona law regulating stray livestock to capture the animals, but their methods vary.
In summer 2011, livestock officials set up a corral to catch several horses wandering in the Rancho Resort area of Sahuarita. After weeks of evading capture, the horses were eventually gathered and sent to a ranch in Aravaipa Canyon, about 70 miles northeast of Green Valley.
Typically under Arizona law, captured livestock are sent to public auction if no owner can be found after at least seven days, but in the case of the Rancho Resort horses, a local equine rescue group – Equine Voices Rescue & Sanctuary – stepped in to provide another option.
Karen Pomroy, founder of Equine Voices in Green Valley, has worked with local law enforcement as a registered rescue facility with the Department of Agriculture to provide an alternative for stray or abandoned horses.
Some of those rescues have even gone through successful training programs while at Equine Voices and were later adopted into new homes.
“I thought, these horses need somebody down here so at least there’s an outlet that they don’t always have to go to the auction, if we have room and we can help,” Pomroy said.
“I can’t say yes to everybody, but I think I can always find a stall if I need to and that’s what we’re here for.”
But while she’s willing to lend a hand to help where she can, what Pomroy would rather see is a sustainable solution to a problem that has persisted in the community for years.
“I can be a voice for the horses…but I think it’s the responsibility of those in charge to bring people together and figure out where these horses are coming from and how we can prevent this from happening,” she said.
“There’s an answer that doesn't require putting an animal to death because they’re a nuisance or a liability,” Pomroy added, referring to a 2012 incident where a stray horse running across I-19 was shot by law enforcement because it posed a safety hazard to drivers.
“I think there’s a solution to every problem, but this problem has been ignored and it continues, and at the end of the day, the horses are the ones that are on the losing end.”
Sahuarita Police Department and the Department of Agriculture said they were in contact with one another to address stray livestock in the area, but did not elaborate on any specific plans for prevention or removal of stray animals in the near future.