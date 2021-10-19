The Sahuarita’s Department of Public Works earlier this month sent letters to eight HOAs informing them it was their responsibility to routinely maintain washes and retention/detention basins located in all of the common areas within their developments.
The HOAs who received letters are Santa Rita Villas, Santo Tomas Villas, Los Arroyos, Madera Highlands, La Canada Norte 2, Colonias La Canada, Rancho Abrego 2 and La Joya Verde.
The letter comes after the town was named Floodplain Administrator, the jurisdiction to “assume the power and duties for floodplain management designed to promote the public health, safety and general welfare of residents,” according to the letter.
It also came after a July 22 incident where it became clear nobody knew who had jurisdiction over a clogged culvert that flooded several homes in a Green Valley neighborhood.
The letters included instructions to HOAs that their washes and basins must be free of obstacles and debris that could interrupt flow, as well as the requirement to repair or replace any damages to drainage facilities in their purview.
Maps showing the area that HOAs are responsible for, as well as an information manual on the maintenance of basins and washes and a copy of the Floodplain Use Permit application, were also included.
Town Civil Engineer Galo Galovalle said all the HOAs have responded, as required by the letter, and they have given one HOA an extension.
Galovalle said Rancho Abrego 2, 15 units, has a natural wash that runs through a common area on the west side of Abrego Drive.
“The Town of Sahuarita and Pima County graded and cleaned out the downstream east of Abrego Drive side of the wash, which is the town’s drainage easement,” Galovalle said. “In order to maintain unobstructed positive flow and prevent possible flooding of homes and adjacent communities, Rancho Abrego 2 was initially given the Oct. 15 deadline to maintain their portion of the wash due to it being of high priority in respect to health and safety.”
Their deadline has been extended to Nov. 5 to allow the HOA to find a contractor to complete the work.
Galovalle said the other seven HOAs were given until April 30 to respond, and all have responded. One HOA pulled a Floodplain Use Permit (FFUP) for grading and excavation in a wash and retention area. They have already secured a contractor for the work.
According to the town’s letter, Floodplain Use Permit fees will be waived, but HOAs will need to apply for a blanket FPUP annually.
Of the eight HOAs, only one has documents still under review by their Board of Directors.
“Most of the HOAs have regular maintenance and will be doing more weeding, tree trimming, and debris removal, no grading,” Galovalle said.
The town will follow up with all the HOAs again in January.