gyovai.JPG

Rancho Resort resident Jim Gyovai refused to take down his hummingbird feeders when a notice was delivered by the HOA.

 Brianna McCord | Green Valley News

Rancho Resort residents Jim Gyovai and Sandra Hartman can be found every day sitting on his porch, watching hummingbirds perch on their feeders.

But when HOA management company Associa Arizona banned all bird feeders in the Rancho Resort retirement community in early May, Gyovai and Hartman weren't happy. And they weren’t alone.



Brianna McCord | 520-547-9747

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?