Eight homeowners and an HOA in Green Valley have filed Notices of Claim against Pima County and the Town of Sahuarita seeking more than a quarter-million dollars in damage from a July monsoon flood.
The claims — a precursor to a lawsuit — were filed in early December and blame flooding July 22-24 on a poorly designed and maintained drainage way in Sahuarita just north of the Green Valley border on Abrego Drive.
The Casas de Abrego neighborhood HOA claims the Town of Sahuarita failed to follow recommendations set forth in a 2014 study “in regards to Drainage #1,” a culvert under Abrego Drive that ultimately directs water to the Santa Cruz River.
It says the study identified three problem areas in the drainage way and that the culvert — the tunnels under the road — were 80% blocked by sediment.
The Town of Sahuarita has told the Green Valley News that it performed maintenance on the drainage way but has no records. The claim asks how the town could have performed the maintenance if it had to rely on the county’s Regional Flood Control District and its contractor to clear out the culvert a month after the flood.
The HOA said that heeding the 2014 recommendations, which included adding a cell under Abrego, would have avoided the flooding.
The claim also says a recommendation to have HOAs on either side of the culvert share maintenance responsibilities was not followed, and that a home development that went up in 2018 north of Duval Road and west of Abrego Drive “had a big impact on the flooding of our community.” It claims the homes “were built/raised at a higher elevation and disrupted the flow of water into Drainage way #1.”
None of the homes hit by the flooding is in a flood plain and did not require flood insurance.
Losses add up
The claim lists $146,179 in losses for the HOA, including nearly $107,555 for street replacement. It also details $121,793 in losses from eight homeowners ranging from $2,000 to nearly $79,000.
The individual claims include hundreds of photos, maps and receipts for repairs from homeowners. Photos from one homeowner show damaged books, family photos and artwork; warped and soiled furniture; soggy clothing; and damaged tile, carpeting and cabinetry. Photos indicate water could have been up to a foot deep in one garage.
The claim signed by Casas de Abrego Homeowners Association president John Stichter asks the town and county “to do the right thing” and admit responsibility. Neither entity has responded yet to the claims.
A Sept. 3 report from the Pima County Regional Flood Control District lists flooding reports from 17 homes in at least two neighborhoods and an inch of water inside Green Valley Animal Hospital on Duval Road.
The report says it’s unknown whether the culvert was clear before the storms but when inspected July 25, all four cells were “completely obstructed.” It said there were two feet “of deposition” against some homes in the Casas de Abrego neighborhood (officially known as Madera Canyon Townhomes) and at least a dozen homes had six inches of water inside. “Some gas meters were mostly buried in sediment," according to the report.