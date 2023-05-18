One Green Valley neighborhood is making history as the first local homeowners association to become a certified Firewise USA site.

Bill Hollingsworth, a board member with Solar Del Viejo HOA, accepted the award Wednesday on behalf of his community alongside representatives from the Green Valley Fire District and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

