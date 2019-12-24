Dick Sauer yearned for something more playful in his retirement after a career as professor of entomology — the study of bugs and insects.
What to do… Sauer always had an interest in wood and had an uncle who carved, so he tried his hand at woodcarving and discovered the whittler within.
Leaving the world of ants, aphids, butterflies, bees and crickets behind, Sauer said his uncle became a force in his carving.
Sauer carved on his own from 1999 until he took his first lessons from a master in 2007, and bass became his wood of choice because “It’s easy to cut and it doesn’t chip.”
Sauer carved and painted a Santa. Then another and another. To date, he’s carved about 2,000, each just a bit different from all the others with varied sizes, shapes, faces and paint.
Choosing Santa was easy.
“We like Christmas so well,” he said, referring to his wife, Elizabeth. “I’ve given away about 1,500 Santas to family and friends, but Elizabeth always has first choice.”
On one carved Santa he decided to use blue and green vs. traditional red. That’s Elizabeth’s favorite.
“I like it because there is no red. And I like the tiny stars. It’s very unique,” she said.
He has more than 100 on display at his home and the bottom is marked with the date it was completed. If it says “Elizabeth,” that means it’s a favorite and it’s not to live anywhere else.
The carving process starts in the brain.
“I’ll hold the wood and think, where can Santa be in here? Then I cut away everything that isn’t Santa. Usually, the design is in my mind but sometimes I’ll work from photos and redesign or alter them,” he said.
“It’s very nice when I give one away and people appreciate something handmade.”
Most of Sauer’s Santas are eight to 12 inches tall and just the right size to stand out somewhere when he gives one away. One mini Santa is made from a golf ball cut in half. One half became the back of Santa’s head and the other half became the stand with carved wood completing the figure.
On occasion he’ll sell some from his collection but he doesn’t do craft fairs and doesn’t like deadlines. After all, this is a retirement pastime.
