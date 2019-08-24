Even though Sahuarita kicked off celebrating its 25th anniversary with an open house in January, the actual day of incorporation is Sept. 20, and the town is planning a birthday party with 250 cupcakes.
The town's 25th Birthday Bash will be at Town Hall Sept. 20, 4 p.m., and will have food trucks, activities, music and a little bit of town history. Sahuarita's Assistant Town Manager Teri Bankhead said plenty of history will be on display.
"You know not everybody in the community gets to see all of that," Bankhead said. "So, we wanted them to really have something to look at and be able to walk a bit of the timeline."
The town also has an online picture game, "Que bonita, Sahuarita," going. If you can identify an unspecified percentage of locations in the photos correctly, you'll be entered into a drawing; prizes will be handed out during the Birthday Bash. The town hasn't said what the prizes will be, but Bankhead said there may be a good amount of custard from Culver's in one winner's future.
Planning for the town's 25th anniversary started last fall with a small committee of employees, and while there are still more birthday events being coupled with the Halloween Spooktacular and Winter Festival, this is the last new and dedicated event celebrating the occasion, she said.
"We're fortunate because we're celebrating it for the whole year and we want the community to be excited about it and hope they come to the events and enjoy the celebration as well," she said. "So, this will be the birthday bash to not miss."