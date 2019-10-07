Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation has begun accepting applications for those wanting to volunteer at the Historic Canoa Ranch.
Fall 2019 training for tour guides, school program guides and greeters and exhibit monitors will be Nov. 6, 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The county is also looking for experienced birders to act as guides as the ranch’s lake continues to attract birds and watchers alike.
Applications and information are available at www.pima.gov/canoaranch or call the Environmental Education Office, 520-724-5375, for more information.