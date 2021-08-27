If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Visitors are once again welcome to explore the grounds, buildings and stables of the Historic Canoa Ranch beginning Sept. 4.
Interpretive guides will lead walking tours of the ranch beginning on Sept. 4, and continuing Saturday mornings through October. Guided tours take place from 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. and cost $5 per person. Visitors are welcome to conduct self-guided tours on those days. You can register for a tour at bit.ly/PimaNRPR.
Visitors are also invited to explore three new environmental education activities at the ranch, including a nature walk along the ranch’s 2.5-acre lake, a walk focused on dragonflies and damselflies, and an easy-level hike of the historic Anza Trail.
Masks are required inside buildings, and unvaccinated individuals are asked to wear masks at all times.
The grounds of Canoa Ranch are open from dawn to dusk, seven days a week, for access to Canoa Lake, the Cienega, the pollinator garden and the Anza Trail.
For additional information about upcoming programs at Canoa Ranch, and details about how to volunteer or become a member of Friends of the Canoa Parks, visit www.pima.gov/canoaranch.
Historic Canoa Ranch is at 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road in Green Valley, just south of Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital.