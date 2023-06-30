At the entrance of Brewery Gulch, a short stretch in Bisbee where a party can start up in just minutes for just about any reason, stands an impressive 121-year-old structure known as the Brinley Building.
The building, which of late housed Santiago’s Mexican Restaurant and the San Roman Hotel, has had many identities over the decades, but one of its first was the Central Pharmacy owned by Leo Vigneaux in 1907.
Vigneaux had his pharmacy for several years until he sold it and retired on a ranch near Hereford. That set the stage for the Brinley changing hands a few times and becoming the location for various businesses along the way.
A serendipitous occasion happened in the late 1990s.
Rob Page, whose family owns The Table eatery and the Bisbee Coffee Company, had just moved to Bisbee. The family hails from Douglas. Page’s brother, Michael Page, an award-winning set designer who created the set for the most recent Oscars presentation, came to town from California, saw the Brinley and became enamored with it.
“I told my brother that if it ever came up for sale we should buy it because that’s a gold mine,” Michael Page said. “I was living in California and I told him that this would get me back there (to Bisbee).”
The siblings had no idea the Brinley had been in their family at the turn of the 20th century. But when it came on their radar in the early 2000s, Rob and Michael Page began looking at the history of the property and discovered their paternal great-grandfather, Vigneaux, had owned it in the early 1900s.
They purchased the building in 2006, Santiago’s opened later that year, and once again, the old Brinley was back in the Page family.
But after 17 years of running the popular eatery that has won various awards for best salsa, best tacos and best design, the family said it’s time to take a break.
“It’s run its course,” Michael Page said. “It’s a new chapter for our family. We love this building, but it’s time to move on.”
His parents, Eddie and Georgia Page, both in their early 80s and also from Douglas — Eddie is the grandson of Vigneaux — agree it’s time to relax a little.
Now the Brinley, a 5,098-square-foot structure with a 1,009-square-foot basement, is on the market for $1.9 million.
The price tag includes the 65-seat restaurant and the two-story six-room hotel. The eatery includes all the equipment. The Pages said all it needs is the food and employees.
The San Roman, a light and airy inn where each room is tastefully decorated, is ready for guests.
Enter longtime Page family friend and realtor Debra Soto, who works for Keller Williams Arizona Realty.
Soto said the building underwent a $1.4 million renovation in 2000 to the point where each brick was removed, numbered and returned to its proper place.
The building has two addresses — 1 and 5 Howell Ave. — because there are two entrances. In her listing, Soto said the location is known as the “Vigneaux Corner.”
“We would really like it to go to someone who will care for it as much as we did,” Michael Page said.
Listing agent Soto can be reached at 520-236-6144.
