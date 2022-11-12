Scott Cochran was known as a talented businessman, a great neighbor and friend and a proud Marine veteran. And, he loved dogs.
Cochran, who lived in Green Valley, passed away at age 76, on Jan. 17, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. But his passion for animals and giving live on at The Animal League of Green Valley.
The new Cochran Dog Play Yard was funded by Cochran’s wife, Judy, as a way to commemorate him.
The fenced and shaded space gives dogs a place to play and learn how to socialize.
On Friday, the Animal League held a Celebration of Life for Cochran and dedicated the play yard.
Pastor Mike Sager of Desert Hills Lutheran Church led the memorial and gave a blessing of the dog park; American Legion Madera Post 131 did a presentation of the flag.
Judy Cochran said they have always been supporters of the Animal League, and she wanted to do something in Scott’s name that would help animals.
“He’s always had dogs and he had two service dogs for his hearing and we’ve always done no-kill shelters all over where we go,” she said. “I had come here and asked Kim (TALGV president Kim Eisele); she didn’t know who I was, I just asked her what they would be needing.”
Eisele said Judy was an integral part of the process.
“Usually people come in, write a check and leave, but Judy wanted to do something that would help the Animal League,” she said. “I just happened to be talking about the fact that we wanted to build a play yard and she jumped on it. She was like, ‘That's exactly what Scott would have liked,’ so it means the world to us.”
Constructing the play yard took about a month and a half, was finished in mid-June, and Judy was there when the first dog stepped foot inside.
Animal League volunteer David Messick is one of the leads on the play yard and said the first dog took to it.
“Judy was here to help host the very first dog, who was Frodo,” he said. “We brought him in, Judy was here and talking about it. He walked in, came over and said hi to Judy, said hi to me, plopped down on the gravel and he just loved it.”
The yard is more than just a place for fun, it’s a space to provide important socialization for dogs.
“Dogs come to have fun, it’s for them to play, release energy, learn to play with other dogs,” Eisele said. “We are finding a lot of dogs that we thought were dog-reactive are actually leash-reactive, so they are only reactive on leash. They get out here and they will play with other dogs so it's been a huge learning experience for us.”
Messick said so far they haven’t had any major incidents among dogs since they started to do meet and greets, typically with pairs of dogs, or three or four at a time.
“It’s nice to know how many dogs may react on leash but don't here,” he said. “We haven't brought in one dog since the play yard existed that we’ve identified as a dog who can't play with another dog. Some dogs just have to learn to play.”
Eisele said they are grateful for the contribution made in Scott’s memory.
“We appreciate this from the bottom of my heart and it's turned into a relationship. Judy has been wonderful to work with," she said. "To have this funded…as a nonprofit, any time you can get something funded is a huge help because this is not a cheap thing to do,” she said. “It’s about a $20,000 proposition by the time you add water, shade, specialty gates, specialty areas and the rock.”
For Judy, seeing the dogs enjoy the space is a beautiful way to honor her husband.
“It's been well-accepted and the dogs love it,” she said. “They (volunteers) bring them out and they really play and have a good time, which is so good.”
