Scott Cochran was known as a talented businessman, a great neighbor and friend and a proud Marine veteran. And, he loved dogs.

Cochran, who lived in Green Valley, passed away at age 76, on Jan. 17, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. But his passion for animals and giving live on at The Animal League of Green Valley.



Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

