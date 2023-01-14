There are thousands of independent bookstores around the country and Bob Manson is on a mission to see them all — or at least as many as he can.
Manson, who's from Iowa, has visited more than 500 shops in every state except Hawaii, and even a couple in Canada and Mexico.
Most recently, he made a stop at The Book Shop in Green Valley as part of his personal project on independent bookstores.
“Dianne's (Sevick) bookstore here in Green Valley is number 532,” he said. “It's just been great. I am fortunate to have a flexible schedule, reasonably good health and the resources to be able to do it. I look back at everywhere I've been and say, ‘How did I do this?’”
Manson’s journey around the country’s book shops began in 2014 with — what else — a book.
“The book, 'My Bookstore,' came out about 10 years ago and features write-ups of all these independent bookstores in the country by authors of their favorite bookstores,” he said. “There’s 78 in the book and I got it and thought, ‘I've heard of a few of these,’ so I thought I'd find them and have the authors sign their pages. Then, the editor found out about this.”
Though he hadn’t really planned it at first, Manson was encouraged by the editor of 'My Bookstore' to write about his project and he began a blog called The Indie Bob Spot where he features blurbs about each shop he visits.
“This has evolved from a passion project that evolved into a one-man advocate for independent bookstores,” he said. “For me, it's just a blast going to bookstores.”
His social media following has grown to include major names in the book industry like Random House and Penguin publishing, along with readers and store owners sharing their visits with him.
“The bookstore owners still stay in touch with me even after several years and they just appreciate I'm shining a light on independent bookstores,” he said. “There’s a core of people who follow me and say, 'That's a great bookstore or I've been to that one or haven't.'”
He found The Book Shop on a website called Newpages.com, which features bookstores from every state. His favorite part of the quest is the people he meets, and Green Valley didn’t disappoint.
“It totally is about the people and about 99.9% of the people I meet are just incredible and so nice, and the 0.1%, I just figure they are having a bad day,” he said. “Today, when I was at Dianne's store she had one of her regulars come in. Her name is Sonja, she’s 92 and we just had a great talk. So I’m going to put a little anecdote about her in my blurb. She was just so fun to meet and visit with.”
Sevick, who has worked in The Book Shop about 14 years and owned it for 10, said it was nice to see someone supporting independent bookshops.
“It's amazing he can do this,” she said. “I looked at his Facebook page and he's just been everywhere and done everything. I admire him if he's living out his dream and helping people along the way.”
She thinks the allure of independent bookstores for people is the ability to find lesser-known titles.
“A lot of times it's obscure things they might not find right on the best-selling list,” she said. “It's other things and different opinions. They meet in the book shop. We got books and good conversation.”
Manson said this was his second or third time visiting Arizona for bookstores, but it was his first time in the area.
He said his tour of bookstores has shown him that brick-and-mortar shops still have something that draws people. He also noticed many bookshops that did well during the pandemic.
“The low-hanging fruit for national media writers is bookstores are dying and closing, which I disagree with,” he said. “I have discovered that more are opening than closing, and so I'm really encouraged about that.”
The American Booksellers Association, a national not-for-profit trade organization, reported in May that the number of its member locations grew from 2,100 to 2,496 in 2021.
He’s visited “the Disneyland of books” (Powell’s Books in Portland, Oregon) and Manhattan’s Strand Book Store, but Manson said it's hard to choose a favorite. When he finishes with the U.S., he's eyeing a bookshop in Scotland and beyond.
“There’s so many great bookstores and so many great ones I haven't visited yet that I hope to visit one day,” he said. “I get to meet people like Dianne and Sonja who are just wonderful people and great to meet and talk to.”
“It's very fun, and the end game… I'll just keep going to bookstores.”