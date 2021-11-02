Proud owners of gleaming Fords, Chevys and other well-kept mid-20th century rides explained the details to the curious while others simply admired the oldies from afar.
Some dressed up for the Quail Creek Halloween Cool Car Show but nobody stole the spotlight from the cars. The show benefitted the Sahuarita Food Bank.
A 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air painted in Copper Penny stood out for its shine and immaculate interior. Bill Myers bought the ’55 in 1970, when he was 16.
“A&W Root Beer was the original color, now it’s called Copper Penny because the paint has powdered glass in it so it sparkles with color,” he said.
The luminous Bel Air was completely renovated from 2012-14, and Myers has photographs of the before and after of every part.
“The car has been modified, the engine, too. It has air conditioning, five-speed transmission, 417 horsepower and gets 12 and a half miles to the gallon. It’s only driven for car shows,” he said.
He bought it for $600 more than 50 years ago. How much is this ’55 Bel Air valued at today?
“It’s been appraised for $130,000 and it’s insured for its value,” Myers said.
According to hotcars.com, “One of the most epic moments in the Bel Air’s history occurred when the second-generation Bel Air was launched on to the market. With this strategic move in 1955, Chevrolet totally nailed it.”
Some say it defines ’50s vehicles.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone