When it comes to hiring help these days, area restaurants are reporting a sampler platter of situations, from mild concern to controlled panic as high season nears.
Even in good times, service industries have turnover. But going on 21 months of COVID, getting – and keeping – reliable employees is a strain that continues to be a crushing struggle.
At Arizona Family Restaurant & Easy Street Lounge, a written plea for patience posted at the front counter says it all.
Next to the “please wait to be seated” sign, co-owner Kathy Wagner has posted a thanks to arriving customers for their patience noting that a staffer will be with them shortly. It continues: “If you run out of patience, please feel free to fill out an application.”
It gets chuckles and does calm people, she said. Problem is, there aren’t many takers.
The popular restaurant off Esperanza Boulevard and I-19, a staple for 40-plus years, and other area eateries are short on staff. Or fear they may be soon, as high-visitor season hits this winter, even now that the national $600-a-week unemployment stimulus program expired Sept. 4. Ending two days later was an incentive program offered by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, to pay eligible workers $2,000 if they got a full-time job then stayed on for a prescribed period; those who got part-time jobs got $1,000.
Revolving door
Of five people she hired in the last two weeks, only one is still working, Wagner said.
“I had a guy come in who said he had restaurant experience, spent 45 minutes working the salad bar then asked, ‘What else have you got?’” she said. She sent him to the kitchen to wash dishes; 15 minutes later he came out, said he was leaving and wanted to be paid.
Arizona Family, which she co-owns with Don Herk, isn’t the only business in town smarting.
Intended to help people as COVID disrupted the availability of jobs, unemployment stimulus for the jobless and economic-impact payments for many more seem to have shifted the playing field.
It’s a 180 from the decades Wagner felt she was offering not just jobs to inexperienced teens but work ethic, promoting them as they learned skills, then wishing them well as they’d graduate from high school, resume in hand, and off to the future.
One young hire whose mother is still employed there went on to win a Teacher of the Year award not long before COVID hit. Wagner recalled him as a fledgling busboy.
“He kept his head down and made no eye contact with customers."
Together, they worked on overcoming his reluctance to interact with people and he grew more at ease, eventually earning a waiter slot then management.
“Obviously, he had what it took,” Wagner said. “I feel I hadn’t everything to do with that but maybe something.”
Other young hires arrived not knowing how to sweep a floor and started from scratch.
Wagner admits she’s particular about how things are done; it’s worked for years. Many employees matured over time, realizing that such lessons could help them succeed.
“The only thing with the kids is, this is a job where we depend on you to be here. If we fail at teaching them, we fail the community.”
All hires – the restaurant employs 45 — are expected to take work seriously and embrace the learning experience.
Some recent hires quit, saying they’d prefer unemployment, Wagner said.
A bonanza
In some cases, those filing unemployment claims did better than while working, said Randy Graf, president and CEO of Green Valley Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce.
“Once the feds started kicking in unemployment (benefits), you literally had two people in a household collecting, bringing home $80,000,” he said.
The situation’s not specific to any sector.
“It’s impacted landscaping, home health, service industry and retailers; I hear it from members all the time,” he said.
“It’s been difficult on employees, working double shifts, experiencing cutbacks and requirements to eliminate indoor seating.”
Businesses have reported trouble getting prospects even to apply, he said.
COVID got that ball rolling.
“There’s so many factors at play, from schools being locked down to people not being able to come in to work,” Graf said. “Why folks now aren’t completely ready to go back to work is hard to fathom. Just about everybody I talk to is looking for employees and having to pay more.”
The challenge there — existing employees expect higher pay, then too, he noted.
No free money
Those unemployment payments may bite claimants at tax time if they’re fraudulent, Wagner said. She’s already receiving audit paperwork from the feds seeking proof of claims.
The IRS has contacted her regarding roughly 30 people who’ve 1) never worked at Arizona Family, 2) never interviewed for a job there, or 3) whom she’s never heard of, period, claiming they’ve applied, she said. Calls pour in too, from people asking if they can claim they applied there, although they’ve not been by.
“The biggest problem was the government coming in saying, ‘We’ve gotta help the American people,’ but they’re the ones who are doing this,” Wagner said. “They didn’t set any ground rules; then you had people still working and told they can still collect money.”
“Quite a few said, ‘Heck, if the government’s gonna give to to me, I’m gonna take it.’ Now (government) is wanting to take it back after there were no ground rules to get it.”
Other factors
Greg Hansen, owner of three local restaurants, has shortages of a different kind. Two of his establishments – Longhorn Grill & Saloon in Amado and 19th Hole Bar & Grille on La Canada Drive — are open for sit-down business; the third is closed for a design revamp.
He’s having “a devil of a time” locating an available architect to draw up plans so he can get a building permit, he said.
At Longhorn and 19th Hole, menus are constantly in flux due to supply-chain issues, forcing daily revisions to reflect whatever food supplies have arrived, and priced accordingly. One day they might be flush with chicken, another ribeye, or vice-versa.
He’s seen less staff fallout than other establishments, and for now has enough workers.
“We’re not that busy,” Hansen said. “The problem is finding enough hours for the people I have. It’s not time to hire yet” for high season. “It’ll be interesting to see how it’ll go.”
Other establishments report minimal staffing problems but ever-changing challenges, and are bracing for robust high-season business, although aware that it could backslide depending on COVID variant spreads.
Elsewhere around the country, some restaurants have closed completely due to working shortages, according to news reports. A Chick-Fil-A in Alabama cited a “staffing crisis” of exhausted help and no relief in sight, and reverted to drive-thru and take-out only. In San Francisco, several closed in August not by mandate but because some workers were quarantined after a spike in coronavirus cases.
Here it’s not looking that dire, by some accounts.
Culver’s off South Nogales Highway in Sahuarita, is one; the new Arby’s that opened off Sahuarita Road in November, another.
Although COVID hit “kind of like a double whammy” with mandatory dining room closures and resulting cutbacks, “we didn’t lose any of our (high school) graduates,” said John Elam, who is co-owner with Sandy and Keven Adams, of Culver’s, a popular burger and frozen custard place.
“This year, they’re going to college.”
If they’re headed to the University of Arizona, they might find work if they want – they’ll be part of the largest incoming class in campus history this fall. As of Thursday, six of 33 restaurants on the UA campus were unable to open due to labor shortages, and there were 40 full-time jobs open and plans to post another 30.
“I’m feeling good about staffing and fortunate we’ve never really been affected like some,” Elam said. But he’ll “definitely need to ramp up for peak season” to make up for the departures.
“In my market, I’ve always believed, they’re only here for short duration,” as after they leave high school, they head off to trade schools, military or other training. Adult employees tend to stick around longer, he said.
The restaurant is down some; it had 80 staffers when it opened in 2019 and now has 55 to 60.
Teaching is the key
The Sahuarita Arby’s is fairly well-staffed following its opening last fall, despite having to close indoor dining just three weeks later due to pandemic restrictions, said Jami Salyers, a partner in Arby’s operations based in Tucson.
Still, employees hung on, at first reluctant but then enthused with efforts led by management to raise funds for the Sahuarita Food Bank during their shifts, part of the company’s emphasis on researching communities where they locate to address local causes and get involved. They were thrilled to have raised $3,019, Salyers said.
She credits a company strategy in place pre-COVID to keep business steadier even with COVID driving unexpected fluctuations.
It wasn’t easy opening a new site mid-pandemic, but, “We’ve been working really hard in developing in training, assuming people want to move up … and are also poised for growth,” she said. Sahuarita’s was one of two in the Tucson area to open in late 2021; another is slated for January and another yet later next year. That will bring the number of Arby’s in Southern Arizona to 11, and statewide to 21.
Recent remodels of existing sites provided a fresh image which she thinks attracts employees and helps achieve a company goal to be the employer of choice.
“We want employees to want to come to work, not have to (and) hope we’ll keep them,” Salyers said. “Before Sahuarita’s opened we had almost more applications than we could handle.
“We’re always hiring and always will be, but as far as we just actively hire, we use the Snagajob platform (an online marketplace for hourly work) and offer employee referral incentives. For us, it’s not as much of a struggle getting people through the door; we wanted to eliminate turnover.”
On a needs-assessment of current hires, an appreciative boss and pay ranked highest, she said.
“I told managers, often it’s not all about money, but if you have two employers paying the same, it’s coming down to where they want to work. And not just saying they appreciate you, but listening, creating a fun atmosphere, thanking them for coming to work. They love any gesture that shows appreciation.”
Reducing turnover has been a multipronged effort. Part of it?
“We stopped using COVID as an excuse (and) decided we didn’t want it to control us anymore,” Salyers said. “Leadership has been very supportive of managers.”
Understanding restaurant-work culture is also key. All interviewed here acknowledge most employees aren’t making a career of it.
A manager’s biggest responsibility is to teach work ethic, Salyers said.
“We could bury our heads in the sand or figure out how to get through this. As long as we can continue to grow sales, we can head off challenges.”
COVID? What COVID?
At the local McDonald’s, “it’s business as usual,” according to Carlos Hoyos, with human relations at Dias Management Inc., in Tucson. Dias owns and operates 21 restaurants in Southern Arizona including Green Valley and Sahuarita.
While they’ve abided by all COVID-related rules, they didn’t need to completely close anything during the pandemic, he said. Not much else differs.
“We haven’t seen much of a change in hiring (and) have always had a really good retention rate. I don’t see any big issues there. We have some restaurants that do have challenges but have tools available in terms of development.”
Dias has seen progress in staff-retention with its Sahuarita site since purchasing that McDonald’s in February, Hoyos said.
For both Sahuarita and Green Valley restaurants, the hiring process for fourth quarter – entering high visitor season – started two months ago to attain a balanced roster for employees.
To that end, quarterly “hiring day” – a standard here since about 2016 -- took place last week rather than its typical October. Dias averages 20 new hires weekly, and especially in this market gets a broad mix of ages, Hoyos said.
Because the brand is so vast and organized, “suppliers have been very consistent (and) we’ve been fortunate from staffing and vendor aspects that sales actually grew,” he said.
Tough competition
Ironically, maybe, The Grill at Quail Creek’s dilemma is having restaurant staff working in proximity of booming housing-development – a boon for one industry, conundrum for another, said George Atwell, corporate food and beverage director for Robson Communities, developer of the Quail Creek subdivision in Sahuarita.
“If an employee can make more in a construction job, that’s a big part of (losing food and beverage staff),” he said. “The hours are better, it’s daytime work and they can have all the overtime they want.”
The times have created challenges for culinary staff pay, too.
“Everyone was trying to poach everybody; luckily, we didn’t have that happen because we were proactive before it really hit us, but when you have wage increases (to retain staff), how are you going to make it up?”
Likely, consumers.
COVID had some workers too uneasy with the close-contact environment, Atwell said. Those with second jobs stayed home, stimulus money was there and people were staying home with their kids. Others preferred full-time work with insurance benefits.
By August, staffing was too short to continue traditional banquet service, so Quail Creek food and beverage management tacked on a new labor charge for all such functions until further notice, viewing it a fair way to keep hosting events without burdening the entire community.
“It’s going to take a while to recover, it’s not happening by Christmas,” Atwell said. “With so many people having retired out of all the industries – you go into the big-box stores now and you now see not older employees but more younger – I forget the numbers but for that whole workforce, it’s in the millions.”
More conundrums: Take-out containers are now hard to come by, there’s a shortage of corned beef due to lack of workers, and prices are rising.
“It’s like throwing darts at a dartboard. Do we look at modifying standards of service to make it more efficient? We’ve tried to as much as we could for our customers, but (the challenge is) to keep employees working,” he said. “Once you let ‘em go, it’s hard to get ‘em back.”
At Arizona Family, Wagner is worried about high season.
“But if rent and taxes go up, people need jobs, and with FICO (Green Valley Pecan Company) losing 130 jobs soon, maybe we’ll get some of those people,” she said. “We’re optimistic we’ll have more qualified people knocking on the door.”