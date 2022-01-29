Organizers for a local pickleball tournament could be in a pickle.
In Wednesday’s meeting, several GVR directors were skeptical of Green Valley Recreation Inc.'s obligation to help host pickleball tournaments – despite three other entities moving forward with plans for future events.
According to GVR President Mike Zelenak, the Greater Green Valley Community Foundation and the GVR Foundation have signed an agreement with the GVR Pickleball Club to host annual Foundation events for five years beginning this October.
Zelenak proposed for the board to sign off on providing the facilities, resources and equipment needed for the tournaments.
“This type of publicity will be great marketing for GVR and the Green Valley community,” Zelenak said. “The maximum attendance for the exhibition will be 500 and the tournament itself will be 650.”
Zelenak, who has donated to the Pickleball Club, touted the group as the biggest club under GVR, with more than 1,000 paid members.
The GGVCF and the GVR Foundation have already begun promoting a tournament scheduled for October that would be held on GVR-owned courts. GVR staff has also arranged to promote the event digitally and in the GVR Now! publication
“As the past-president of the GVR Pickleball Club and also the past coordinator for the games for a couple of years, I do support this plan,” said Director Donna Coon. “However, I do have one problem with this recommendation, and that is that I just feel that it's inappropriate at this time to commit to five years.”
Coon stated she understood that a GVR commitment would be two years, according to past discussions. She also cited concerns surrounding parking availability and daylight (earlier sunsets in the fall).
“I don't know how we can make a decision at this point without more information. So, yeah, it's a little bit premature,” said Director Randy Howard, a member of the Pickleball Club.
Zelenak’s proposed resolution of GVR’s blessing for the tournament left out specifics on costs to GVR, if any.
“If GVR didn’t plan to support the Pickleball Club or the foundations, should we have taken the money?” Zelenak asked the board.
The memorandum of understanding between the GVR Foundation, GGVCF and the Pickleball Club was signed in 2019, according to GGVCF Executive Director Michelle Phillips. The agreement called for the foundations to donate $30,000, a portion of which went toward construction of GVR's Kent J. Blumenthall Pickleball Complex. The agreement also kept the foundations on the hook for a future tournament.
“Part of that contract is GVR Pickleball can host, in partnership with us, a nationally sanctioned tournament for the next five years to help the foundations recuperate the initial investment,” Phillips said in an interview Friday.
The tournament also would feature four national pickleball pros to conduct eight clinics and do exhibitions for the public. Per the MOU, the event will be open to the public and be marketed locally, regionally and nationally.
Director Bart Hillyer questioned how the Pickleball Club could bind GVR to the use of GVR facilities without a vote of the GVR board.
“(The foundations) are advertising this tournament and obviously seeking and receiving sponsorships as if it's a foregone conclusion, which seems to me to be a bit on the presumptuous side because it's not clear to me what GVR Inc. gets out of this tournament,” Hillyer said, later likening the tournament to a quid pro quo exchange for the foundations’ funding.
Hillyer also stated he failed to see how GVR would benefit from the event.
According to GVR Communications Director Natalie Whitman, authorization is not required for established clubs to hold tournaments or league play and the tennis and pickleball clubs do so regularly.
“Typically, the clubs work with GVR staff to schedule events and reserve facilities but otherwise ask very little of GVR in the way of non-routine services,” Whitman said in an email. “The MOU seems to reflect this customary approach.”
In the past, if a club requests resources or services out of the ordinary, the CEO has discerned authorization.
Since there was never a formal, documented agreement that included GVR, and the MOU is not part of the GVR record, Whitman says the requests were likely unexpected by a CEO and board who were not around when the initial discussions occurred, three years and one pandemic ago.
“That said, GVR staff have been working with the Foundations to provide the services and resources requested, to the best of our ability,” Whitman added.
The MOU does have some wiggle room. According to Phillips, part of that contract allows for an annual review to see if a tournament the following year is feasible. Since a tournament wasn’t feasible during the coronavirus pandemic, it was pushed off.
Board discussion on the tournament concluded for the time being when Carol Crothers moved to postpone the issue to next month’s meeting.
“At that time, we bring forward the appropriate background information, including any kind of contractual arrangements being made and a budget of what's expected to cost GVR before we move forward with something like this,” Crothers said.
The motion garnered unanimous approval. The next board meeting is Feb. 23.