It took 12 hours, but a hiker with a broken ankle finally made it off Mount Wrightson early Friday morning.
Tubac Fire District was called about 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, and Green Valley Fire District assisted in the rescue of a 67-year-old man who fell, fracturing his right ankle. DPS assisted in finding the hiker.
Then man was found at Bellow Springs, just over a mile north-northwest of Josephine Saddle. Crews hiked up in the dark and brought him down to the upper Madera Canyon parking lot about 4 a.m. Friday. The man was taken to Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A GVFD firefighter suffered an injury during the rescue.