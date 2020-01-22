If you're like most adults looking back at high school, you probably remember asking the big questions. What comes next? Do I get a job? Go to college? Join the military? How would I pay for college?
The Sahuarita Unified School District is on a mission to help students decide those answers well before their senior year.
The school district is introducing students to an ever-growing number of career and trade fields through its Career and Technology Education program. Right now, the district has programs in culinary, automotive, heavy equipment operation, construction and law and public safety.
The district is doing something else as well. They're giving students two different ways to earn college credits while still in high school.
Students can choose to take Advanced Placement courses and, or they can take dual enrollment courses. AP courses are academically rigorous courses taught by teachers who share content and resources with other AP teachers nationally. The students and the teachers are eligible for financial incentives if the students receive qualifying scores on certain tests. The students also receive college credits, but only if they achieve high enough scores on the tests.
With dual enrollment, the courses are also academically rigorous, but students need only to pass the course to simultaneously obtain high school and college credits.
The school district currently offers more than 20 such courses, but the SUSD governing board approved a measure Dec. 11 that will allow Assistant Superintendent Brett Bonner to work with Pima Community College to add eight new courses in the near future. They include English composition, Calculus 1 and Digital Video and Film Art courses.
The district already offers such things as Precalculus, College Algebra, Criminal Law, Ethics and the Administration of Justice, Food Service Nutrition and Sanitation, Culinary Principles and Basic Safety, Hand & Power Tools, Blueprint Reading.
In recommending the measure, Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said, "This is something that makes sense. It's good for Pima and it's good for us." Board member Shari Lowell described the program as a "phenomenal opportunity for our students."
Not only does dual enrollment allow students to get ahead on their college credits, but it allows them to do it inexpensively, said Assistant Superintendent Brett Bonner. PCC waives registration and course fees for all of the classes since SUSD covers the cost of the teacher. Students just have to pay for their textbooks.
PCC benefits because students already earning college credits from them are more likely to continue taking courses at PCC, he said.
There is a lot of groundwork that must be done before offering the classes to the students, however, Bonner said.
In order for dual enrollment courses to be offered, SUSD and PCC must identify teachers who are qualified to teach at both the high school and college level.
James Palacios is the director of the dual enrollment program at PCC. According to him, teachers who teach core classes, such as math and English, are required to either have a master's degree in the field they are teaching, or a master's degree in another field, plus 18 credits in the field they are teaching, he said.
Teachers who teach CTE courses need only have a bachelor's degree, a bachelor's degree plus experience in the field they are teaching or an associate's degree and experience, Palacios said.
Since it is much easier to become a CTE dual enrollment teacher, SUSD is currently offering more of those classes than core classes, Bonner said. The district would like to balance that out.
PCC and SUSD are working together to identify teachers who are interested in becoming qualified to teach dual enrollment courses and creating plans to help them achieve their goal.
Theoretically, the district can choose to pay for the courses a teacher would need to become qualified or a teacher could choose to pay for the courses themselves and use their new certification or degree to increase their base salary, Bonner said.
Although it hasn't happened yet, Bonner said the district might consider paying to have a PCC instructor come to Sahuarita or Walden Grove to teach.
While the district is determined to help students, it requires a constant balancing act when it comes to the budget, Bonner said.
The district must balance the advantages of increasing the number of dual enrollment classes with the added cost of certifying teachers and replacing those teachers who move up to teach the dual enrollment classes, he said. At the same time, the district also has to replace those teachers who opt to teach AP courses, too.
Palacios said PCC is currently offering dual enrollment courses at 50 high schools and is reaching out to another 30 schools within Pima and Santa Cruz counties. When he took the director's job five months ago, he was alone. Now there are six people within his department.
The number of students has grown from 2,500 last year to roughly 4,000 this fall, he said. He expects even more in the spring semester.
"Our job is to communicate what the benefits are and also provide some insight into how to get it started on each of the high schools' campuses," Palacios, a former high school principal, said. "It's a growing program. To a lot of school districts it's fairly new because it was unheard of."
Depending upon the number of courses offered at a particular high school, Palacios said some students could earn up to two years' of college credits prior to graduating.
That's a huge savings for parents and students, he said. In fact, he wishes the program had been around when his children were still in high school.
Whether AP or dual enrollment, Bonner said the district is only creating courses that align with existing courses at the college level. Both sorts of classes will give the students a strong foundation whether they pursue a college degree or go into the trades.
"I just, as a parent and as an educator, would say find a balance of both so you can navigate through high school and not burn yourself out," Bonner said. "I also think the right thing is to stay active in high school, whether it’s clubs, fine arts, leadership or student council. Take AP courses and take dual enrollment courses. Build a strong foundation so you’re ready for college or maybe you’re ready for a career."