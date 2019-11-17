Sahuarita High School senior David Villa admits it. He was scared when culinary arts teacher Miriam Gonzalez pitched the idea of catering a wedding.
"My immediate response was, 'Oh, man.' A wedding is a very big deal and students catering somebody's huge day? I think anybody would be scared they'd ruin it," Villa said.
As it turns out, the bride and groom could not have been happier.
"They were amazed and I think we were the entertainment, too. Everyone was talking to us and they invited us into the wedding," Gonzalez said.
Sahuarita High School has a long history of offering culinary classes to students who just want to learn how to cook and bake and get into the field. They've been competing in competitions and earning scholarships to culinary schools across the country for years, but it wasn't until Gonzalez came aboard a few years ago that the program expanded its horizons.
Someone asked Gonzalez if her students would be willing to cater a 10-person party. Having worked in the food industry for years, Gonzalez was game.
"I talked to the kids and asked them what they thought," she said.
They jumped at the chance, pointing out their kitchen had everything a catering company does.
They did so well, word began to spread. They've catered Town of Sahuarita events, school activities and even helped out at Gov. Doug Ducey's inauguration celebration.
But last month's wedding was a first.
You're hired
The bride's sister contacted Amber Woods, Sahuarita Unified School District's director of community outreach, in August and Woods met with Gonzalez.
"I told her, 'I'll just be polite and do an interview with the sister, but we don't do weddings,'" Gonzalez said.
In the end, Gonzalez ended up scheduling a tasting for the bride and groom, her sister and her brother-in-law. Twenty kids agreed to take part in the project and they came up with a menu.
On the day of the tasting, the students went all out. They decorated the tables, set up seating signs, arranged the food and they served it while dressed to the nines.
"They did it like a legitimate hotel would," said Gonzalez's fellow culinary teacher Esther Flannigan. "I think (the bride and groom) were a little scared, but then they tasted the food and saw how professional the kids were."
On the wedding day, Oct. 26, the couple's 50 guests were served pork sliders, chicken parmesan, coconut shrimp, pesto ravioli, antipasto, caprese skewers and a variety of other delights. For dessert they had cupcakes and, of course, a wedding cake. They worked on the wedding cake for 10 days.
"We're a lot more organized than we used to be," Villa said. "The first few times we catered events we didn't know what we were doing, especially when it came to time management. Now we know we can't do it all in one day."
There was one hiccup. Villa had to stay up past midnight the night before the wedding after the first batch of cupcakes didn't quite "come together."
The bride and groom had no idea.
"At the end of the day we were more than successful," Villa said. "The bride was extremely happy and so was the groom."
Villa, too, was pleased. He had been designated "executive chef," responsible for overseeing everyone. He hopes to attend the Northwestern School of Culinary Arts or Johnson and Wales University.
SHS junior Morgan Sauter, 16, had a blast at the wedding. Although she loves to cook, she plans to go into the hotel hospitality business. During the taste-tasting and wedding it was her responsibility to greet people and introduce the food.
"I took this class as an easy 'A' and it turns out I really, really like it and I'm good at it," Sauter said. "I've gotten to meet so many different people. I've met tons of chefs" at conferences and competitions.
Popular course
The culinary program has become so popular that more than 300 students are taking courses, Gonzalez said. That means fully one-third of Sahuarita's student population is taking Culinary 1, 2, 3 or 4. Another wo dozen students are bused over from Walden Grove.
Students who take Culinary 2, 3 and 4 can choose to earn dual credits with Pima Community College's culinary program or as an elective at other colleges, Gonzalez said.
The kids aren't just learning how to make Béarnaise sauce, whip up meringue or create Coq au Vin, they are also learning the business, Flannigan said.
"These classes are giving the students an opportunity to learn how to run their own business," she said. "They're learning about food costs, labor, planning, preparation and menu development."
The students have 10 events to cater in November. They are also participating in a Careers through Culinary Arts Program event in Phoenix where tickets are $125 to $175 per person.