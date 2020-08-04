Liz Wright's death left her sister Nancy Ackley without her friend for the first time in 74 years, and drove home the high cost of the coronavirus pandemic.
Wright died of COVID-19 on June 27 at St. Mary's hospital in Tucson after Ackley found her unresponsive in her Green Valley home.
"Was it a case of underlying conditions – not really," Ackley said. "She had, like everybody our age, high blood pressure and maybe some cholesterol issues. Typical 'I'm getting old, and getting old is not for sissies.' But she just kept going."
Wright was an active member of the Green Valley community. From social events to lending fellow residents a hand, she kept busy.
And when COVID-19 came, she tried to maintain as much normalcy as she could.
Wright would have turned 75 in September and was well into the age group considered vulnerable to COVID-19 regardless of underlying conditions, but she continued playing cards and providing transportation to people in need.
Ackley said she became concerned with her sister giving rides to people as COVID-19 began to spread. However, Wright told her she had to help them, especially one in particular who didn't have any other means to get to appointments.
"That was a typical Liz response," Ackley said.
An active life
Wright jumped into everything Green Valley had to offer when she moved from Cleveland's west about 13 years ago.
"She said to me if I get bored and lonely in Green Valley, it's my fault," Ackley said. "Because there's so much available in the community that I can hook up with and get to know people. And she did."
From pinochle to square dancing, photography to ceramics, and plenty of volunteering, there was no shortage of activities for Wright.
All except singing.
"Because she couldn't sing," Ackley teased. "She had like a monotone, growly, tenor-level voice. It didn't stop her from singing. She sang mostly in the services, but she left the choir to me."
Wright was an active member at Good Shepherd United Church of Christ in Sahuarita since moving to the area.
She might not have been a singer, but playing cards was another story.
Green Valley Pinochle Club president Dean Capes said Wright played three times per week in addition to playing cribbage or cards at his home on Sundays.
"She loved the game," he said. "In addition to playing pinochle in the evenings, she would help out with giving lessons to bring on new pinochle players. So she'll be missed."
Green Valley Squares and Round Dance president David Flatt said Wright took on extra duties to help the club while she was there. Flatt said it had been about three years since Wright was active with the group, but he remembers she was always cheerful and loved to dance.
"She would come and just help out by being a partner for an individual," he said. "That was something that she regularly did."
Her square dance teacher Rick Gittelman said Wright had a sense of humor and didn't shy away from asking questions.
"She was pretty sharp, actually, and was friendly with everyone," he said.
Ackley found Wright's friendliness an asset in her volunteer work with the Sahuarita Food Bank, where she would take care of first-time clients.
"Many people have commented on her welcoming nature, her warm smile," she said. "Liz certainly fit the bill for being that first impression for people who are really in many cases reluctant to have taken the step in the first place. To admit that they need help is a hard step for people. And it would be made harder if, when they came in, they were treated just like a number."
Beyond statistics
After COVID-19, Ackley said the food bank furloughed volunteers who are 65 and older for safety. That included Wright, who Ackley said was eager to get back to work.
"She was not happy to be furloughed," she said.
Wright asked Executive Director Carlos Valles when she could return to the food bank the day before she became ill. A few days later, on June 9, she tested positive for COVID-19.
For two and a half weeks, Ackley would check on Wright while she quarantined at home.
"She seemed to be hanging in there," Ackley said. "She wasn't feeling good by any means, but we didn't see any crisis. And as it turned out when I went over there after she didn't answer a phone call one morning, I found her unconscious in bed and called 911, and they took her up to St. Mary's. And that was the last I saw her."
She was only at St. Mary's for two days — one in the COVID-19 ward and one in ICU.
Losing Wright took the pandemic beyond numbers and news reports.
"Every single night, we get another count for Arizona and the nation," Ackley said. "And all of a sudden it's not just numbers anymore. It took my sister's life. So, my patience with people who dismiss this as not serious, or even worse as a hoax — who think being asked to wear a mask is way too much — what little patience I might have had has evaporated at this point."
It's not just Ackley who suddenly saw the pandemic go beyond the numbers.
Capes said Wright and a group of friends played pinochle a few days before she tested positive. Capes and the other players self-quarantined and none tested positive, but it was a wake-up call for him.
"We stopped playing since then," he said. "It's surprising. You think of COVID-19 as being something in the abstract, but when one of your members and friends comes down with it and then two weeks later she's gone, that brings it home."
Capes wears a mask every time he goes out now and carries Clorox wipes.
"When it's one of your friends who died, and you have no idea where she picked it up, you just have to be careful about anything you touch," he said. "It can be laying out there as a silent killer."
Ackley said her other siblings are spread out around the country but they've always been close. But the sudden loss of her sister next door is going to take adjustment.
"I loved her dearly," she said. "We're only 14 months apart in age — I'm the older one — and so I've never not had Liz in my life. I was a baby when she was born. I don't know. I'll have to adjust to a life that doesn't have my sister in it."