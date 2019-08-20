Recess. Minecraft. Captain Underpants. SpongeBob SquarePants. Peppa Pig.
Look inside the minds of children nowadays and that's what you'll find. That and a lot of anxiety.
Xiomara Machado, Nerissa Patrone and Lindsay Romero are three of 15 counselors in the Sahuarita Unified School District, but you can forget everything you remember about the counselors you had back in the day.
These counselors actually meet and get to know every single student in their schools, troubled or not, struggling or gifted, shy or outgoing.
They said school counselors today are pro-active, not reactive. They meet with students one on one and in small groups to address issues that crop up and they go to every classroom every other week — lesson plan in hand.
Making friends, conflict resolution, family dynamics, goal setting and decision-making are all topics that routinely arise. They help the kids with strategies on how to resolve issues, whether they're fighting over a ball on the playground or struggling with grades.
Sometimes they meet the students because they've asked for help. Other times they've noticed the child struggling during a classroom visit or a teacher will have suggested they might benefit from a chat.
The counselors said people might be surprised, but many kids today suffer from anxiety.
"I think a lot of family dynamics have changed through the years," said Patrone, who works at Wrightson Ridge School.
Many kids are living in single-parent homes where the parent is working more than two jobs or they are living with grandparents, she said. And, even if they are living with two parents, both are working and unable to spend as much time with their kids as they would like.
Too often, kids know when money is tight and it wears on them, Patrone said.
"I’ve noticed a lot of kids feel like they need to grow up faster. Lots of them need reminders that, 'You’re the kid, that’s your job,' and many of them I think... feel like they need to help. There are a lot of older siblings taking care of younger siblings because the sole breadwinner has to work."
Machado, who works at Sahuarita Intermediate School, said many kids also make a conscious choice not to share their worries about grades or conflicts or puberty because they don't want to add more to their plates.
"When they have their struggles they won’t burden their parents with what’s happening with them and that brings a lot of stress," Machado said.
Romero, who helps the younger kids at the K-8 Anza Trail School, said it also might surprise some to know gifted students often seek help. They sometimes get stressed out when they don't perform perfectly, she said.
As counselors, they try to teach the students that "our learning isn’t fixed, we can always grow, and learn more and that just because you tried something once and failed doesn’t mean you’ll always fail. It’s just an opportunity to try again," she said.
Social media is increasing the stress level exponentially, too, the counselors said.
Kids younger than 13 aren't supposed to be on Instagram, Facebook or YouTube, but they are, especially in homes where they aren't well-supervised. As a result, they are being exposed to topics they shouldn't be, like drugs and sexuality.
"We have younger kids who have their own accounts and they’re immersed in that social environment 24/7," Machado said.
Sometimes, kids will find someone on YouTube or Instagram they like and they feel pressured to look or act like that person so their peers will like them, she said. Worse yet, if they don't live up to their peers' standards, the teasing can become relentless.
"If they’re having a conflict at school, it doesn’t go away when they go home because they’re still connected," via the Internet, Patrone said. "Whereas, when I was a kid, if I was having an issue with a somebody I could go home and think, 'I’m safe and it’s gone and I don’t have to deal with it until the next day.' Now there’s a heightened anxiety about it they don’t get the break from it."
Bullying issue
Oh, and by the way, the counselors agree, the word "bullying" is overused.
"Everyone thinks everything is bullying," Patrone said. "There’s a very distinct difference between bullying and being mean and teasing."
Romero agreed.
"Conflict is a back-and-forth argument or disagreement whereas bullying is one-sided, it happens more than once and the other person is not mean back. That’s the definition of true bullying," she said.
Machado said people need to understand that conflict is a normal part of development and kids in elementary and middle school are developing their social skills and finding out who they are.
That's not to say that rudeness is acceptable or that it can't progress to bullying, but parents need to be aware of the differences. Although all of the counselors have a master's degree, they stressed they are not therapists. They sometimes have to refer their students to behavioral health specialists.
"Lots of times people think we’re therapists and we’re not, so we make sure they understand we don’t provide therapy. However, we can refer you to someone who can give your child the therapy that they need and can spend more time with them," Patrone said. "We do more checking in with students than anything."
The women said they definitely have bad days, but they meet regularly and reach out to each other throughout the week.
The best days are those days when a child thanks them, engages in an animated group discussion or takes even the smallest step forward, they said.
"Even on the hardest day I can usually find something good," Patrone said.
"We're all passionate to see change in a positive way, and we see it every day," Machado agreed.