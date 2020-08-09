Green Valley artist Kristin Harvey is bringing color and fun to these quiet and mostly boring days.
For a bit of light-hearted entertainment, she’s taken 25 of her colorful paintings and hidden them in and around Desert Meadows Park — and for the 25 who are lucky enough to find one, it’s “finders, keepers.”
Some prints were hidden Saturday and more will be hidden today.
“The work I’ve put out are mostly experimental pieces I’ve created along the way. Maybe they can bring some joy and smiles into these difficult times,” Harvey said.
The park is on the east side of Abrego Drive just north of Continental Road.