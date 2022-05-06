It took eight tries, but Hershel McGriff finally got the nod: He was voted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Wednesday.
McGriff, 94, lives in Sahuarita and was on a charity motorcycle ride near Monument Valley, Utah, when he got the news. He said he was about halfway back in the pack of 125 motorcyclists, riding Richard Petty's bumper, when he felt his phone vibrate.
“I heard a text go off about 20 minutes previous, and of course I can't answer it," he said.
He pulled into a hotel parking lot and as his daughter went to get the room key, he read the message from Hall of Famer Mark Martin: You're in.
“It just kind of shocked me. I got emotional," he said Friday, his voice cracking. "It was a real surprise."
Then he got another surprise. His wife, Sherrie — who wasn't on the ride — came running over.
"She figured she needed to be there whether I won or lost," he said.
Sherrie, who heard the news about a half-hour before McGriff, hopped a single-engine plane in Phoenix, flew to Colorado and drove two hours to the hotel to be with him.
NASCAR inducts three people into its Hall of Fame every year, two from the Modern Era and one Pioneer — those whose careers began more than 60 years ago. McGriff, who has been nominated eight times, was selected in the Pioneer category, topping second-place A.J. Foyt with 31% of the 65 votes cast. The ceremony for the 2023 inductees is in January in Charlotte, N.C.
It's not his first honor, though it's his biggest. McGriff was inducted into the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame in 2002, and into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2006.
The honor didn’t surprise Dick Pierson of Amado, who spent time as a crew member for McGriff in the mid-70s.
“He’s just an absolutely amazing human,” Pierson said. “He’s been my mentor for years.”
McGriff’s career began in 1945, at age 17, right after racing resumed post-World War II. He won the Carrera Panamericana in 1950 — a 2,200-mile, north-to-south race on Mexico’s newly opened Pan-American Highway. He also was in his first NASCAR race that year.
In 1954, he won four NASCAR races. Then he dropped out racing as he focused on his timber and mill business on the West Coast.
“I decided to raise a family and learn a business," he said. "After 10 years, I was single and had a few bucks and started racing again.”
He came back in the 1960s and kept winning.
McGriff was the 1986 NASCAR Winston West Series champion and was named its Most Popular Driver a dozen times. He raced twice in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, as well as in Australia and Japan.
In 1989, at 61, he became the oldest driver to win a NASCAR feature race. He announced his retirement in 2002, but later discovered that was one thing he wasn’t real good at.
During all of this, he also worked 25 years in mining, which is what brought him to Sahuarita.
In 2014, at 86, McGriff told the Green Valley News he was holding the end-all, be-all of yard sales in an effort to simplify his life.
The plan was to sell off most of his machines, including two 1931 Model A Ford Coupes, a 1915 Buick Roadster, a boat, motorhome, two motorcycles and a K&N race car that he drove in the 1980s.
"I decided I better quit for a while, and it gets to the point where these cars are a lot of work to take care of," he told a reporter. "It's harder for me to get up and down now, and I bruise easy, so I just thought I'd get rid of these cars, and then I won't have so much to do, as I keep myself pretty busy anyways."
He sold his boat 10 minutes before he officially started the sale — and says he misses it to this day — but he wasn't ready to pack it in.
In 2018, at age 90, McGriff became the oldest person to drive in a NASCAR-sanctioned race — right after playing trombone for the national anthem. That race was at Tucson Speedway, and he didn’t place after going into the wall on about the 100th lap of a 200-lap race.
He spent Thursday and Friday signing hats, t-shirts and answering a lot of text messages — he said his phone is 95 percent full. He also posed with 250 people on Friday at the starting line at Phoenix International Speedway.
Before hearing the news, McGriff said he'd begun to wonder if there was a limit on how many times a person could be nominated. That's not a worry any longer.
“I don’t think it’s completely sunk in yet," he said.