State Rep. Daniel Hernandez announced Thursday on Twitter that he is running for Congress in Southern Arizona’s Congressional District 2.
U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, who represents the district, announced in March that she will not seek re-election in 2022.
Hernandez, 31, a Democrat in his third term in the Legislature, represents LD2, which includes Green Valley and Sahuarita. He lives in Tucson.
Hernandez joins two other Democrats in the race, Dr. Randy Friese, a critical care surgeon; and state Sen. Kirsten Engel, an attorney and university professor.