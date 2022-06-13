During the dry heat of a desert summer – not unlike what Arizonans have endured over the past few days – clouds, showers and rain-cooled air brought by the shifting pattern of the monsoon are a welcome relief.
And with June 15 marking the official start of this year’s monsoon, that relief might not be far away.
Forecasters with the Climate Prediction Center say this season is favored to bring above-normal precipitation across south-central Arizona, from Phoenix south to Tucson and Nogales, with equal chances for near, below-normal and above-normal rainfall across the rest of the state.
Temperatures are forecasted to be above average statewide throughout June, July and August.
But how might this year’s monsoon compare to last year’s record event?
“Well, we could possibly see something similar to what we saw last year,” says Kevin Strongman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tucson.
During the 2021 monsoon, nearly all of Arizona saw above-normal rainfall. The season ended as the ninth-wettest for the state and hit the areas of south-central Arizona especially hard, rounding out as the third-wettest for the Tucson area (12.79 inches) since records began in 1895.
The Green Valley area saw well over double its typical rainfall last season with more than 17 inches of rain, according to NWS data.
And with a surge of moisture pushing into the Tucson area as early as Thursday, Strongman said there’s a “pretty good chance we’ll start the monsoon on time,” with strong chances for some rain and thunderstorms early on.
A typical monsoon in Arizona will see rainfall amounts ranging from around two inches in the lower desert regions up to around 16 inches in the higher mountain ranges. The latest 30-year average for monsoon rainfall in Tucson is about 5.69 inches.
Overall, about 30-60% of the state’s annual precipitation falls during the monsoon from mid-June through Sept. 30.
Lightning risks
But even with the season’s anticipated abundance of moisture, forecasters say the rain can’t come soon enough.
Winter precipitation levels across Arizona were well below normal this year, leaving much of the state in varying levels of moderate, severe and extreme drought and the seven-month period from October 2021 through April 2022 as the 19th driest on record for the state, according to NWS data.
These dry conditions, Strongman explained, will lead to a greater potential for both dust storms and wildfires early on in the season, with lightning strikes being one of the biggest hazards.
“Typically, in the beginning of the season we’ll get storms developing where nothing much comes out of those in terms of rain, but we do see a lot of lightning strikes,” Strongman said.
“So when you get some moisture, but not enough for rainfall, that’s when dry lightning can start causing problems and create a lot of risk for wildfires to start. Add in some strong winds, of course, and you can have fire blowing pretty quickly across an entire area,” he said.
Under similar conditions, a lightning strike in the Santa Catalina Mountains sparked the Bighorn Fire in June 2020 that burned nearly 120,000 acres, according to data from the Coronado National Forest.
“June is kind of our risky month, but usually as we get more rain into the summer months, that risk kind of goes down, but it’s definitely still there,” Strongman said.
According to the NWS, Arizona sees nearly half a million lightning strikes during a typical monsoon.