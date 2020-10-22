New Managing Librarian Victoria Sakajko at the Joyner-Green Valley Library, and Interim Librarian Angie Grischkowsky at the Sahuarita Library are getting to know staff, patrons and reader preferences while guide the libraries through COVID.
Kathy Konecny, former managing librarian in Green Valley, has been reassigned to the Murphy-Wilmot Library in Tucson.
Tenecia Philips, who was the Interim Branch Manager at the Sahuarita Library, is now the managing librarian at the Joel D. Valdez Library in downtown Tucson.
When the new Sahuarita library opens, targeted for July 2021, a new managing librarian will be assigned, and Grischkowsky will become the children’s librarian, which was her former position at the Green Valley Library.
How has the Joyner-Green Valley Library changed operations in light of COVID? How are procedures going?
Salajko said all routines and operations have been modified to include social distancing and regular sanitizing. The large meeting room has been converted into a staging area with long tables stacked with books waiting to be checked in.
Physically distanced staff laptops are stationed around the room.
Boxes of books from Pima County libraries are processed by staff wearing gloves and face masks.
“I am so impressed by and proud of our staff, who have had to learn new ways of performing the every day business of a library,” Salajko said. “They are incredibly resilient and sharp. They not only adapted quickly to our new procedures, but found ways to streamline them, working smarter.”
Has online usage increased? What are the numbers? How have in-person visits been affected?
Online usage has increased. A new digital library card service (eCard) has been added and new patrons can apply for a library card online through the library website. There is also access to all online data bases, materials and streaming movie services. (https://www.library.pima.gov)
Salajko said in-person visits are strictly business. Visitors are asked to keep their visits short, staying just long enough to pick up books or for a timed computer session.
“Before, we were able to function more like a park or a coffee shop. We were a destination and patrons came to spend time in our space. Now, we are more like a supermarket. People come for what they need and then leave.”
If I were to walk into the library, what would I immediately notice that is different?
At the Green Valley library there are many more signs. Visitors see colorful arrows on the floor to help them reach service points.
At the Sahuarita library, visitors will notice the service desk is surrounded by plexiglass and only every other computer is available for use.
You can’t browse bookshelves at either library.
Is there an approximate planned date when library operations will get back to normal?
Salajko said libraries are reopening in phases and additional services will be introduced as conditions allow. There are no dates yet.
“Library administration monitors the dynamic situation in Pima County and communicates with the libraries when it’s time for the next phase of services,” she said.
The website is www.library.pima.gov or call the Infoline at 520-791-4010.
What isn’t happening now that you wish was happening at the library?
Salajko misses welcoming patrons inside the library to spend the morning or afternoon there and also misses seeing them inside reading newspapers.
“And I miss watching children bring their grown-ups inside for story time. I miss the energetic chatter and laughter coming from our adult programming and community gatherings…
Salajko enjoys the pleasure of seeing patrons leave the library with bags and armloads of books.
“The Joyner-Green Valley Library community are readers, and nothing makes me happier than giving readers what they want.”
As the library offers curbside service, Salajko is helping to serve as a connection between readers and books and seeing patrons’ reactions when they pick up a stack of books.
What are you hearing from patrons?
“In person and on the phone, many patrons say, ‘Thanks for being here,’” Salajko said.
In a recent survey, 35 percent of comments were praise for the wonderful staff at Joyner-Green Valley Library and the outstanding service they provide.
At the Sahuarita Library, Grischkowsky said comments focus on how patrons miss their libraries.
“I assure them the feeling is mutual,” she said.
Are patrons borrowing more books on health?
Salajko said health has always been a popular topic in Green Valley and it continues to be. The library is now offering book bundles, where books on a specific genre or topic are available.
She said they only create bundles for popular topics—and health and wellness is one of those.
What type of books are high on the lending list now?
“Here at Sahuarita, we see a lot of demand for children’s books, and that continues to be true,” Grischkowsky said. “We are seeing slightly more demand for children’s nonfiction books, possibly to support students learning from home. Titles from the best-sellers lists and popular fiction for grownups are just as in-demand as ever.”
Are patrons allowed inside the library to look through the shelves? What are the constraints?
“Not yet! We will open the shelves again but we don’t know when yet. Pima County Public Library is reopening in phases,” Salajko said. The same is true at the Sahuarita Library.
There are three ways to see what’s available: Patrons can browse library shelves virtually by using the online catalog, which offers access to all items at all 26 county libraries. Items can be reserved and delivered to the Joyner-Green Valley Library and patrons will receive a call or e-mail when they arrive.
Visit the library and see what’s available at the cart of new books at the front entrance pick-up station.
Patrons may also select a book bundle at the pick-up location at the Green Valley and Sahuarita libraries. There are bundles of romance, health and wellness, cookbooks, politics, other genres and also bundles of children’s books. Availability of different bundles changes frequently.
How are books sanitized after they are returned?
When books are returned they’re stacked to sit and rest for three days before being returned to circulation.
Salajko said when you receive a book from the library you can feel confident that no one without gloves has touched that book for at least three days.
Are computers available for public use? What are the days and hours?
At the Joyner-Green Valley Library computers are available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. A library staff person is assigned each hour to spray chairs and computers and between uses.
In Sahuarita, computers are available for one hour per person daily. Patrons are asked to sanitize their hands before and after using a computer. Staff will sanitize computer stations after each use.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.
The Joyner-Green Valley and Sahuarita Libraries are currently closed on weekends.