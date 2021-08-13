Since 2009, the Sahuarita Library has called a 2,300-square-foot modular building home. The temporary space was heavily used and Pima County saw the need for a new, bigger library to meet the town’s growth.
Shovels hit the ground in July 2020, and construction is complete on the modern, 17,700 square foot Sahuarita Library near the Sahuarita Unified School District, Rancho Sahuarita and the Town of Sahuarita facility.
The $9 million space on Sahuarita Road just east of Arby's is equipped with computers, new features and architecture that keeps the history and landscape of Sahuarita in mind, and is held up by Pima County as an example of a library of the future.
They hope to open their doors in September and will have about 15 employees.
Something for all
Pima County Libraries Director Amber Mathewson said they’re excited to get the library open, and they will offer a range of programs.
“Pretty much everything we do everywhere else will be here. Right now we are on hold with in-person programs because of COVID,” she said. “Most libraries are getting pushed back a bit with delta but we will start with our core programing — storytimes, homework help, job help, GED help, that kind of thing and then as we go along we’ll add more things like music programming all the things you typically see.”
The new library is envisioned as a resource center where adults and children can read, play and have space to work.
There are numerous computer stations up front, a game room for youths and an area where children can wait inside until they see their parent arrive in a roundabout outside for pick up. There’s also an outside book drop.
The building has sections for adults, teens and children with study rooms lining the walls that can be rented out and a multipurpose room called the "Next Big Thing.”
“When we were working with our architects, we talked about the fact that there’s always something new happening at libraries and we wanted to have a room that would be to do whatever, whatever the next big thing is,” Mathewson said.
Other highlights are a children’s storytime room with lights that change colors and low windows that show off the desert landscaping. There is a business center to meet workforce development needs expressed by the town and the bookshelves are on wheels so they can easily be pushed to the side to make room for events.
There is also a large meeting room with a glass wall that can be opened to expand into an outdoor amphitheater. Henry Tom, principal architect at Line and Space, said the outdoor space can be used even when the library is not open.
“The town was looking for another place where they could have outdoor events and they could come in and utilize that patio for presentations or plays or concerts; that was a big part,” he said. “There was also a need for business development that was developed there.”
Tom said the highlights are the natural light and design elements that honor the landscape of Sahuarita like several glass towers shaped like mineral shards.
“Historically, still now, there is a lot of mining and minerals happening in this area,” he said. “So with that, we created shade and and shelter for outdoor space.”
To further honor Sahuarita, there will be an art piece that winds around the entire building. It will feature small mosaic titles of photos from Sahuarita and will form the image of a desert landscape.
Artist Chris Lasch was selected by a community panel and the art is expected to be hung soon.
Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy was on the art committee and said the artwork is just one element that makes the library unique.
“It's more stunning than you can imagine with all those metal pieces where it will hang and continue all the way around,” he said. “A lot of thought went into it (the library) and it's another step forward for our community.”
Needs met
In planning the design of the building, the library met with the town, hosted a meeting at SUSD and had two surveys to gain insight into what the community needed most. Meeting and work spaces were identified as a major need.
Sahuarita was chosen for the new library because the Pima Association of Governments found it to have the highest estimated growth from 2010 to 2045 in Pima County. Recent census numbers showed the town grew 35 percent from 2010 to 2020.
The former temporary location was boxed up early this summer, and Jeannie Constantine, Library Associate at Sahuarita Library, said it was like packing up for college.
“You know something bigger and exciting is waiting for you, you’re just not sure if you’re ready for it, especially, following more than a year of few in-person interactions and no in-person programming, you wonder if serving customers in a much larger space will be too much, too intimidating, maybe even scary,” she said. “So emptying out our small library was wistful and contemplative. Knowing the high expectations for what lies ahead is humbling and enthralling.”
Murphy said they already have plans to collaborate with the library and use the space for expanding their BizHub economic development program and host events.
“I think it's well needed — our average age is 34 with lots of families and lots of kids, so it’s exciting to have it here,” he said. “I’m excited by the proximity of the school district and the potential of JTED opportunities. I think it's a really exciting asset and a lot of folks in town believe we're not a true town until you have a library.”
Mathewson said she anticipates that the Sahuarita Library will be open on weekends as well as weekdays, though they have not finalized the schedule yet. She said it’s more likely for Sahuarita Library to be open Sundays than the Green Valley-Joyner Library.