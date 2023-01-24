True Concord Voices and Orchestra is shining a spotlight on women’s empowerment in a new, multimedia symphony playing in Green Valley this weekend.
The world premiere of “Here I Am,” an original work by composer Jocelyn Hagen, will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, at Valley Presbyterian Church.
Following the premiere of Hagen’s first multimedia symphony “The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci” in 2019 – which blended orchestral music with video projections of sketches and texts from Leonardo de Vinci’s notebook – True Concord commissioned her to create another multimedia work to commemorate the centenary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which granted women the right to vote.
“‘Notebooks’ was just such a huge hit and really captivated our audiences, so I instantly knew I wanted to do more of it,” said Eric Holtan, founder and music director of True Concord.
Hagen, along with her husband, Tim Takach, are True Concord’s first Composers-in-Residence – a two-year agreement that involves performances, consultations and vibrant engagement with the Tucson musical community.
Both composers will mark their 2022-23 season at True Concord with major premieres – Takach’s “Helios” saw its Southwest premier last fall, and now Hagen’s “Here I Am” this month.
“Here I Am” will honor the contributions of ancient and modern women from all over the world in their fight for equality, featuring words by 46 luminaries – including Susan B. Anthony, Oprah Winfrey, Toni Morrison and Margaret Thatcher – that will be brought to life through music and art.
As audiences listen, they will also see new, original portraits of the women – commissioned from several female portrait artists by Hagen herself – illuminated and projected above the ensemble.
The production will also feature performances by the Tucson Girls Chorus and Metropolitan Opera singer Susanna Phillips, making it one of the largest performances True Concord has given in the Green Valley area, Holtan said.
Finding inspiration
Hagen said growing up watching music videos on MTV served as inspiration for many of her creative projects now, which focus on blending large-scale multimedia together with classical music performances.
“The visual connection to music has always been my favorite thing to take in,” she said.
“I absolutely loved when visuals were synced with the music, when you’d see the beat in what’s happening in the music, or when things were just timed beautifully to enhance the emotional experience of it all,” she said.
So when she was asked to commission a piece honoring the women's suffrage movement, adding projections felt like a natural addition.
“While I was working on this piece, I was kind of obsessed with watching timelapse art on Instagram… from sculptors, painters, even woodworkers, and eventually I found these portrait artists I really loved and just thought, ‘What if the main part of these projections was just these women, and really just seeing their faces in these beautiful portraits?’ So that’s what I did… it really just felt like the right thing to do, and I’ve just learned to trust my gut instinct,” she said.
To inspire the music and the words, which are spoken and sung throughout the piece, Hagen turned to a number of prominent female authors and historical speeches – notably Emmeline Pankhurst’s “Freedom or Death” speech, which was delivered in 1913, and author Glennon Doyle’s book “Untamed,” which both inspired the title of Hagen’s work.
“I read this incredible speech by Emmeline Pankhurst, where she’s just stating, ‘Here am I… I’m not a soldier or a criminal, but I am being treated as such for speaking out, for protesting not having the right to vote.’ And I found that really amazing,” Hagen said.
“And (Glennon Doyle) has this section of her book all about the fact that we, as women, need to tell people who we are, need not be afraid to share our intuition and emotions and unlock who we are and be proud of that, and say, ‘Here I am.’ Those words were very powerful and meaningful to me, and that’s really where the title of the piece came from, is both Pankhurst and Doyle using that language.”
Looking forward
Though the COVID-19 pandemic delayed earlier scheduled premieres in 2020 and 2021, Holtan and Hagen said “Here I Am” carries an important message for audiences today, and for years to come.
“It was over a hundred years ago that women finally won the hard-fought battle to earn the right to vote, and yet, the battle still goes on to have their voices heard, really in all aspects of our society in our world. So, this piece is not just looking back at what has been, but also looking forward and lifting up,” Holtan said.
“We also have a really wonderful girls chorus here (Tucson Girls Chorus) and to me, including them feels like taking voices of the future and embedding them in the piece to sort of point to what lies ahead, to what I hope is a is a bright future for all kinds girls and women who are going to be leaders and shapers of our world,” he said.
For Hagan’s part, she’s hoping the music and words in her work will empower more women to speak up, to speak out and to feel empowered to tell their own stories.
“I’m hoping that more women speak up about the things that bother them, about the things that they want or need. I hope they aren’t afraid to share their trauma, and that we all learn to listen a little better.”