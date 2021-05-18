The Centers for Disease Control’s relaxing of restrictions on masks has launched a national debate on whether it’s too early, too loose or way overdue. The conversation in Green Valley and Sahuarita is no different.
Diane Watch of Sahuarita said she isn’t comfortable with the new guidelines announced Thursday.
“I’m not convinced we’re at a point where we’re completely safe,” she said.
Heather Spencer, who stopped to talk outside CVS in Green Valley, said she’s vaccinated but will continue to wear a mask.
“There’s someone at home with health issues and he’s vaccinated, too,” she said.
The new guidelines, adopted Friday by Pima County, says those who are fully vaccinated can resume most indoor activities without a mask or physical distancing. Twenty-two states still have mask mandates. Arizona is not among them, allowing those who are fully vaccinated — at least two weeks post-final vaccination — to ditch masks in most cases. The CDC guidelines are just that — suggestions. Businesses can set their own policies, which has led to some confusion, with some stores requiring them and others leaving it up to customers.
Harriet Belenker said she’s glad to see things ease up.
“I am pleased because people are following rules and have been vaccinated. According to science, we are able to be without masks,” she said.
Lynda Chaufty said she’s “very comfortable” with the new guidelines.
“Either we believe the science or we do not. Our community is highly vaccinated,” she said.
The latest figures indicate about 80 percent of residents in two Green Valley ZIP codes are fully vaccinated.
As of Tuesday, here are policies for local establishments:
RETAIL AND FOOD LOCATIONS
WalMart: Masks optional.
Costco: All Costcos in states with no state or local jurisdiction mask mandate allow those who are fully vaccinated to come in with no face mask. They will not ask for proof of vaccination. Face coverings required in health center areas such as the optical department.
Target: Masks are optional and they will not ask for proof of vaccination. Masks are available for anyone who wants one.
Bed, Bath and Beyond: Recommended but not required.
Bath and Body Works: Masks required and limited capacity in store.
Ross: Masks optional; Sahuarita Ross said they prefer guests wear them but not required.
Best Buy (Tucson Spectrum): Not taking calls but according to its website, it requires masks.
Home Depot (Tucson Spectrum): Masks optional.
Starbucks (Nogales Highway): No answer locally, but the company announced online masks are optional.
Old Navy: Masks optional, though they still have signs up. They are not asking for proof of vaccination.
Sprouts: Masks optional.
Safeway: Masks are required.
Fry’s (Rancho Sahuarita Blvd): Required until they receive word from corporate to do otherwise.
TJ Maxx (Sahuarita): Preferred, not required.
Petsmart (Sahuarita): Masks required.
White Elephant: Not required for those who are vaccinated; all others should wear masks.
McDonalds: Not required for dine-in.
Manuel’s (Sahuarita): Masks optional, especially for those who are vaccinated.
Bealls: Masks not required but encouraged.
Goodwill: Masks still required; face shields fine for those with medical conditions. Currently re-examining policy.
Ace Hardware Green Valley: Customers who are fully vaccinated do not need face coverings. Anyone not fully vaccinated should still wear a mask.
Green Valley True Value: Optional.
Tractor Supply Co.: Masks required.
Dollar Tree (Sahuarita): Masks optional.
Zeta Hair: Masks required.
Green Valley Barber Shop: Optional for customers. Barbers are wearing masks.
HEALTH CARE
Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital: Requiring masks on all employees and patients, the entire time they are in the building.
Northwest Medical Center in Sahuarita: Require masks for employees, physicians, patients and visitors.
GYM/FITNESS
LA FITNESS (Tucson Spectrum): Masks required upon entry. When you are on the floor or on machines, you can take them off. If you have a medical condition, you are exempt and you do not need proof.
GV Athletics (Crossfit): When the doors are open, masks are not required, they said.
Copper Fitness: Masks are not required.
FAST: Foothills Acceleration and Sports Training in Green Valley (Physical Therapy): Masks required inside.
Green Valley Recreation: For fully vaccinated individuals, neither masks nor social distancing is required. Recommended that unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Vaccination status is not a criteria for participation. Applies to staff and members. Capacity will increase in classrooms and meeting rooms, but extra space will be included to accommodate those who prefer or should maintain social distancing.
GOLF
Quail Creek Golf Club: Employees and guests required to wear masks in pro shop, check in is still outside to maintain social distancing.
Canoa Ranch Golf Shop: Masks optional.
Torres Blancas Golf Shop: Masks optional.
Canoa Ranch golf courses and Torres Blancas golf courses and the restaurants: Masks are optional for employees and guests.
San Ignacio Golf Club: If vaccinated, no mask needed in pro shop.
GOVERNMENT
Joyner-Green Valley Library: Require masks.
Town of Sahuarita: No mask policy.
Sahuarita Unified School District: Masks required on campus.