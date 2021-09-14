Early in the pandemic, when COVID-19 cases first began their dramatic global uptick, health officials pointed to “herd immunity” as a way to contain the spread: the point at which enough Americans would be immune to the virus, either through vaccination or natural infection, that it would have nowhere else to go.
Now, more than 63 percent of vaccine-eligible individuals (12 years and older) in the U.S. are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and more than 65 percent of Pima County’s eligible population has received a full dose, according to CDC data.
But with daily COVID-19 vaccination rates slowing amid the emergence of more contagious variants, there is wide consensus that the herd immunity threshold is no longer attainable.
Instead, health officials are eyeing a level of “stability” within the community that would make the virus a more manageable threat, Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said during a press conference Tuesday.
“I realize this has been a moving target related to herd immunity, but let’s not talk about it like that,” Cullen said.
“You’ve seen tons of numbers. At one point we said 60 percent, then 70 percent, 75 percent, 80 percent – the bottom line is none of us know, but what is clear is that what we have right now is inadequate. It’s insufficient to stop the transmission,” she said.
To reach the community stability threshold, however, Cullen said between 90 and 95 percent of people would need to have at least some element of immunity. The significant number, she said, is based on the fact that the virus continues to mutate.
“The way to help mitigate that mutation, the impact of that mutation, is to get a larger part of the community to a stable percentage of immunity,” Cullen said.
“We understand that if you look at the aggregate national data, you’re probably going to have 10 to 12 percent of people that will never get vaccinated for multiple reasons. At some point we just have to acknowledge that’s the reality, so that other delta of people and families are who we’re most trying to get,” she said.
In an effort to encourage vaccinations and increase their accessibility, the health department has plans to make vaccination clinics available to any group of five or more individuals who want to get vaccinated.
This includes businesses, Cullen said, who in the future might need to get employees vaccinated or tested as a result of President Biden’s recent vaccine mandate.
“We don’t want the cost for that, both human and time, to be borne by the business itself,” Cullen said.
“The health department has a role to ensure that we can adequately support businesses. We want the health department to be there as their partner,” she said.
Groups interested in hosting a vaccination clinic are encouraged to contact the Pima County Health Department at (520) 724-7770.