Last year, nearly 11,000 human trafficking cases were reported in the United States, the vast majority involving sex trafficking. Arizona was 12th in the nation in the number of reported cases with 231. Nearly 2,400 victims were children.
During her time with Tucson Police Department's Human Trafficking Unit, Officer Sarah Haught came to realize the rescued children weren't getting the long-term care they needed. She also felt called to do something about it.
Haught came up with the idea of buying a ranch and providing kids ages 11-17 with holistic, faith-based care. The survivors could get the long-term therapy they needed along with an education in a secure environment.
She found a 70-acre ranch in central Arizona, entered a lease-to-purchase agreement and named it Beauty from Ashes Ranch. She created a non-profit organization, found some partners and began fundraising.
"I've seen the harsh reality of what's happening with these victims," Haught said. "We can take them out of the situation, but if they don't have a place to recover and learn how to function in a normal society, they're going to end up back in the life."
On Sept. 6, Beauty from Ashes will hold a fundraising gala at the JW Marriott at Starr Pass in Tucson. The keynote speaker is attorney Erik Bauer, who filed a lawsuit in 2012 on behalf of three girls who had been trafficked on Backpage.com. The lawsuit led to the website being shut down in 2018. Bauer is also on Haught's advisory board.
Haught, who is now a criminal intelligence officer with TPD, said she would love to break ground next fall. That would mean raising $700,000 by the end of the year. Overall, they are trying to raise $1 million to $1.5 million. In subsequent years, the non-profit will aggressively pursue grants and other funding opportunities.
"We've been gaining a lot of momentum this year," Haught said.
Sahuarita resident and marketing specialist Valerie Pinon met Haught at a YMCA volleyball event. She'd been looking for volunteer opportunities and was immediately taken with Haught's vision. She's been spreading the word about the ranch every chance she gets.
The non-profit hopes to build eight to nine villas on the ranch and each would have five to six bedrooms for the girls, Pinon said.
"We don’t want it to feel like a facility, it’s going to be their home," Pinon said.
Currently, sex trafficking victims might get the help they need for up to 90 days, but no more than that, Pinon said. Haught's ranch would provide them a place to stay and recover for as long as they need help, even if it's years.
Most child victims were vulnerable and exploited by sex traffickers because they were already victims of abuse, chronic runaways or in the foster care system, Pinon said. Some of them were lured by money, food, alcohol or drugs; some of them were manipulated into thinking they were in a romantic relationship.
More than 300,000 young people in the U.S. are considered "at risk" of sexual exploitation, according to the U.S. Department of Health.
While working in the sex trafficking unit, Haught said she encountered local kids who were being trafficked and children who were being trafficked in city after city.
Haught and Pinon said that, once rescued, victims need a strong support system.
"They have a lot of post traumatic and mental health issues that needed to be addressed in addition to the physical abuse that they’d gone through, whether it be a year or five or 10 years," Pinon said. "These girls and boys were isolated, they were away from their family, if they had any, and they were really trusting in this relationship that was manipulative."
Each survivor will have their own, individualized care plan, but a large component of the program will revolve around equine therapy, which studies have shown help people with confidence, trust and empathy, problem solving skills, impulse control, social skills and emotional awareness, Pinon said.
"We not only want them to have a roof over their head and their basic needs met, but we want them to have an entire recovery program for them to heal," Pinon said. "One of the important goals is to get them off the ground so that they’re strong and encouraged and confident to go back into the environment and do whatever they’re passionate about."