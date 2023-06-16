The Town of Sahuarita's two dog parks receive plenty of use from the town and Green Valley, but that heavy traffic is taking a toll on the grounds, leaving town staff looking for solutions.
"In the simplest terms, they're undersized and overused," said Devin Stalder, the town's Parks, Recreation and Community Services director.
Stalder said it's difficult to estimate traffic at the combined two acres of dog park space without having staff on-site.
"But from what we see on the maintenance side of the facilities, we do know that they're getting very significant use from the community," he said. "It's very frequent that when we're out there passing by, whenever the day or time, there will be 15 to 40 people at either location. And if you think about the open hours of those sites throughout the week, that's pretty significant usage."
Sahuarita has two dog parks — at Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park at a little more than an acre and Anamax Park, slightly less than an acre. Stalder said it's hard to stack up Sahuarita's dog park space compared to dog parks in similar-sized systems.
"Because dog parks vary so significantly, what you end up seeing a lot of times in communities is they'll throw a dog park in where they have space," he said. "We've been doing a lot of research here now on how we want to proceed with dog park development and potentially limiting some of the issues that we've had at Quail Creek and Anamax."
One issue Stadler pointed to is the size of the large and small dog sides of the park. Sahuarita has roughly half-acre plots for small and large dogs at the two parks. Stalder said large and small should be at least an acre each.
"So, we're about at half of what is recommended, minimum, for each of those sites," he said. "And that average is kind of pulled together from a lot of communities."
Parks and Facilities Manager Dylan Pruitt said the town's dog parks are on the smaller end when considering recommendations from the American Kennel Club and Humane Society of America.
Stadler said potential dog park expansion could be possible at the two existing parks and potentially new locations, but it's too early for details.
The parks staff also have limited time to perform weekly maintenance at the two locations. The department has two hours scheduled weekly for each park's maintenance; the goal is four to six.
Some maintenance is a byproduct of dogs enjoying the parks' turf. Stalder noted that dog urine and the pets running on newly seeded grass is especially hard on the grounds.
But not all of the maintenance work comes from natural wear and tear. Maintenance crews have dealt with issues from people letting their dogs dig holes to owners not picking up feces. Stalder found people leaving dog feces isn't just an issue in the dog park but all the department's grounds, including athletic fields where dogs aren't allowed.
Stalder said the community could help the town's crews by taking care of their pets at the facilities and cleaning up before they go.
Pruitt added that dog park users could also help the town's crews by going to sahuaritaparksandrec.org to report a concern directly to staff that they could handle during scheduled maintenance.
He said staff is trying to launch an unofficial advisory committee of dog park users to help combat issues and bring maintenance concerns to light.
Anyone interested could reach out to park staff at parks@sahuarita.az.gov.
During the June 7 parks and rec. commission meeting, staff told commissioners that one long-term solution worth considering is changing the turf from grass to something else, like mulch, rubber or other materials. Staff said they received comments from the public about turf material in all directions, from sticking with grass to using something new.
The advisory committee would provide input in the face of increased seed costs and time spent with one park closed during overseeding. The proper germination time for overseeding and reseeding is six to eight weeks.
"We're trying," Stalder said Wednesday. "I think that's the biggest thing. We're fully aware of the needs and the demand and what the community desires in dog park facilities — we're working on it. But I think this is a battle we all have to work on together. It's a community effort as well."