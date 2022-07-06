Literacy Connects, a Tucson nonprofit, is recruiting volunteer reading coaches for children in kindergarten through second grade at Wrightson Ridge School in Sahuarita as part of its Reading Seed program.
The program pairs reading coaches with students who would benefit from additional one-on-one help with reading.
“The whole goal of the program is to get kids excited about books and reading,” said Volunteer Director Robyn Carter. “Sometimes it's just their self-confidence."
Reading Seed has been around under the Literacy Connects umbrella for 10 years and is their only programs focused on children in the K-2 range.
“You don't need to be a teacher, we like all types, all kinds of people,” she said. Coaches are paired with three children for a 90-minute commitment of reading one day per week.
The support coaches provide includes reading to the student, having the student read to them, spending time together or looking at picture books and having the child create their own story.
Children are also given free books by their coaches, provided through Literacy Connects.
“Sometimes these books are the only books in a student’s house because they are taking those books back to their families,” she said. "It doesn't just stay with that child, we are influencing whole families.”
Carter said the program is in 24 schools in Pima County and their volunteer pool is much smaller than it was pre-pandemic. They would like to find at least 10 to 20 at Wrightson Ridge.
“We are looking for people who love books, who love reading,” she said. “I find our coaches are kind, lifelong learners who are curious and care about both the kids and teachers and community.”
While they are most interested in coaches who can commit to the whole school year, Carter said they are also willing to take winter visitors who are available for a part of the year.
The partnership with Wrightson Ridge began in December when Sahuarita Unified School District leaders explored the possibilities of providing Reading Seed to elementary schools.
SUSD spokesperson Amber Woods said they decided to renew their partnership with the program to support literacy efforts.
“Early literacy plays a key role in the academic success rate of students and we are happy to advocate for new opportunities in support of this meaningful goal,” she said.
Initial new coach training is eight hours, broken up into four-hour days, Reading Seed Program Director Lisa O'Meara. There also is follow-up training.
“We also offer ongoing support and opportunities for coaches to come together and share their best practices and favorite books," she said.
Carter, a coach herself, also likes the “coaching community” built through their monthly newsletter and coffee hours where coaches get together to share stories.
“The students’ confidence levels are boosted, they’re doing better in other subjects and are super excited about books,” Carter said. “For a small commitment, it really does wonders for the kids and it’s such a great relationship. These kids will remember the nice people who came to help them read.”
Training begins in August.
For more information, visit literacyconnects.org/programs-for-children/reading-seed .
Carter said anyone is welcome to sign up, and they would like more male coaches and college-aged volunteers to diversify their pool.