What will change for residents when Helmet Peak Fire Department takes over the Elephant Head fire service area in Amado on June 24? The short answer is, not much.
The consolidation has been in the works since November, Helmet Peak Fire Chief Kenneth Shultz said Thursday. That’s when he was approached by the board of the Elephant Head Volunteer Fire Department. They told him the chief was leaving, there was no prospect for a replacement and asked Helmet Peak to consider coming in.
The answer was yes, and, “we’ve slowly been taking over the department,” Shultz said.
Helmet Peak, whose lone station is on Mission Road northwest of Sahuarita, now owns the Elephant Head fire station in Amado and all the fire apparatus, he said. Decals on most trucks have been changed, and the Elephant Head name will eventually go away. The station will be named Helmet Peak Fire Station 281.
Shultz said there are 200 to 300 customers in the service area, which includes Elephant Head, Lakewood and Arivaca Road up to milepost 15, all in Pima County.
Shultz said communication with the Elephant Head community has largely been through an active Facebook page there, but it has been more difficult to reach the communities west of Interstate 19. Mailers have gone out explaining the situation and more are due out, he said, though many are returned with incorrect addresses or other issues.
Both volunteer fire departments operate under a subscription service. The cost will drop from $200 a year to $125 when Helmet Peak takes over, Shultz said, matching what they charge in other areas. Regardless of whether a homeowner has a subscription, first responders will show up when 911 is called. Those without a subscription will be billed.
Shultz said mutual aid agreements with Tubac Fire, Arivaca Fire and Green Valley Fire District remain in place.
“We have an excellent working relationship with our community partners and that’s what it’s all about,” he said.
