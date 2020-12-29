Hello, New York! Walden Grove grad pursues career on a bigger stage

For most of the Walden Grove PAC dance team, an incredible run on “America’s Got Talent” in 2018 was the pinnacle — a national audience of millions, your entire hometown cheering you on, and three trips to Hollywood for a behind-the-scenes look at big-time show biz.
But for Quincy Harmon, the TV show was just a good start.
Harmon, 18, was on four of PAC’s six state championship squads and was the face of the team for a lot of fans — even in a group of 20 other dancers, your eye couldn’t help but gravitate to him, with that expressive face, unmatched precision and pure joy.
But when he graduated from high school in May, Harmon was ready for the next chapter, this time in New York City.
• • •
By any measure, what the PAC dance team accomplished under coach Kristi Lopez is remarkable.
Homecoming performances went viral year after year, racking up millions of YouTube views for their interpretation of “The Wizard of Oz,” “Harry Potter,” “Toy Story” and Marvel comic book heroes.
They danced in parades and festivals, at a Phoenix Suns pregame show, assemblies, football games and even the grand opening of a McDonald’s in Green Valley.
Their jaw-dropping string of wins on “America’s Got Talent” was followed by a Halloween performance on “Good Morning, America” in Times Square.
Nobody was more surprised than Lopez, a Joffrey-trained dancer from Tucson with a degree from the University of Arizona.
“We kept winning state championships, then on to ‘America’s Got Talent,’ then ‘Good Morning, America.’ It was just one of those groups that was so talented,” she said.
Yet none had professional training and, in Lopez’s words, they were all ordinary kids. But they were doing extraordinary things, and on a very big stage.
After high school, most of the PAC — Performing Arts Crew — teams put aside dancing for college, trade school or work, Lopez said. Some join dance teams in their spare time or fit it in somewhere on the weekend, but before this year none had formally pursued it as a career.
Heading east
Quincy Harmon says he always knew he’d seek out a career in the performing arts.
In summer 2019, he was chosen for a Joffrey training program in New York City where Lopez had studied. He kept the school in mind as graduation neared in spring 2020, but he wanted to expand his options.
He’d heard about AMDA — the American Musical and Dramatic Academy — with campuses in Manhattan and Los Angeles. He’d seen a poster at Walden Grove and received emails from AMDA throughout high school. In late February and early March, he auditioned in Phoenix for a spot.
Then he waited. And waited.
“The waiting process was so agonizing to wait to hear back,” he said.
He wondered whether he’d blown the audition and decided to call and find out. Turns out, there was a tug-of-war going on, and he was the prize. The school’s dance department wanted him and so did its musical theater division. He had to pick one. He re-auditioned, reciting a monologue and singing, then decided on musical theater, “which came with a very good scholarship that I am very grateful for,” he said.
He was joined at AMDA by fellow 2020 Walden Grove graduate Anaiah Carranza, also a member of PAC.
“How great that they’re both out there training,” Lopez said, adding that the two were teaching assistants in her program.
“I don’t know what either of them will end up doing but they are loving AMDA,” she said.
One semester in, Harmon doesn’t know, either. And, actually, it’s a half-semester.
As COVID-19 hit the country, and New York City in particular, the start date for classes kept getting pushed back. He finally arrived mid-October, quarantined for two weeks then started classes Nov. 2 — about three months later than normal.
“The first night I was kind of like, whoa … I felt a little overwhelmed. But after starting and everything it was like, yep, this is where I’m supposed to be,” he said.
Over the next few days he met his cohort — a group of eight people he’d be taking classes with, and AMDA’s way of reducing student exposure to each other. He calls the group “unique, supportive, driven and hard-working.” One is from South Korea, another from Bogota, Colombia.
“I don’t regret picking that school at all,” he said. “I love that school. The people I’ve met out there so far are amazing.”
The positive outlook isn’t new. Those who know him say Harmon is eternally upbeat, encouraging and, though immensely talented, has his feet firmly planted on the ground.
“With all the success, it could have all gone to his head but it never did, it never did,” Lopez said. “He’s just an amazing soul.”
Focusing on work
Harmon is quick to point to his family — parents Marlon and Lisa and sister, Jere — along with close friends who “lift me up and hold me accountable.”
He’s also quick to mention Lopez and “the Town of Sahuarita” — a fond acknowledgment of the support PAC experienced as it developed over the years.
“Everyone was like, you can do it,” he said. “You have those days where you feel like you can’t do it or aren’t good enough, but having a town that supports you unconditionally, I feel like is such a blessing and so amazing.”
“My faith comes into this because I know if it wasn’t for God, I wouldn’t be where I’m at,” he added, “because he’s the one who blessed me with this gift and he’s the one who knows my fate for this industry.”
It’s not easy
And what an industry it is. Lopez says she knows the entertainment world is cutthroat and unpredictable but thinks Harmon has “that special ‘it’ factor. It’s not teachable or something you develop.”
“He’s mentally more mature, his dancing matured, his body matured and he’s just Quincy — right down to his name, he’s different. It’s just one of those things where everything has to perfectly align to make it in the industry, and he has a lot of those things going for him.”
“I’m just really hopeful that he’ll be able to walk through some doors. I told him to say yes to everything, just say yes. Even when you get rejected, and it will happen, just keep going and something will land.”
For now, Harmon is focused on school — ballet, tap, jazz, voice, monologues, technique and, oh, that English class.
“You need that to get the bachelor’s in fine arts,” he said with a laugh.
Most of it is new to him, and he’s come to appreciate the strength of ballet dancers and the tenacity of tap. It’s that variety that Lopez said will set him up for the future.
“It’s so great that he’s going to be able to come out of his program and be well-rounded,” she said. “Now he’ll have more on his resume and repertoire.”
Harmon said he’s not intimidated by the realities of a career in performing arts, which he’s well aware of.
“I’m very excited about it because it’s a learning process and a growing process as a human being,” he said. “One of the things the school teaches you is that you need to be really supportive of the people you meet. You can’t get a big head, you can’t be two-faced because if you’re any of those things it’ll come back and it’ll bite you. So you need to stay the course, be supportive and be true to yourself, not what other people want you to be. And just work hard.”
If all goes according to plan, Harmon will spend two years in New York then move to AMDA’s Los Angeles campus to finish his degree.
“I feel like New York is more Broadway and L.A. is more film and TV, so that’s why I wanted to do both because I’m interested in all of that stuff,” he said.
Till then, he’s biting off as much of the Big Apple as a pandemic will allow, with a trip to Central Park and a 1 a.m. adventure to catch the city lights shimmering off the water. He still plans to hit museums and Broadway shows when they open up — and maybe he’ll even audition.
For now, he’s enjoying keeping busy and meeting all kinds of people and is grateful that his four-day-a-week job at Starbucks on Manhattan’s Upper West Side lets him do that — even if it means waking up at 4 a.m. some days.
Every new friend, every experience, every class helps Quincy Harmon inch toward the goal.
“I think what I want to do in life, I just want to perform and make people feel something that they’ve never felt before,” he said. “And I want people who are from small towns to know that they can do anything because I definitely know that I learned that from people I look up to.”