Expired vehicle tags lead to the arrest Thursday of three people on drug and stolen car charges.
Sahuarita Police Lt. Juan Zamora said an officer was at a gas station at Sahuarita Road and Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard when he noticed that someone filling up their gas tank abruptly stopped when they spotted him and left.
When the officer ran the plate, the registration came back as expired, Zamora said. The officer stopped the car and discovered a passenger had a felony warrant.
The officer soon discovered the license plate had been stolen from a car in Show Low, the car had been stolen from someone in Tucson and there were drugs and open containers of alcohol in the car, the lieutenant said.
Tucson residents Dominique Maken, 41, and Grant Alexander Roberts, 32, were arrested and booked into Pima County Jail on suspicion of possession of narcotic, dangerous and prescription-only drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of means of transportation and liquor law violations.
Shelby Marie Jackson, 35, of Arivaca was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.