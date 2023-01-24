Supervisor Matt Heinz took a moment during the Pima County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday to clear the air about a video call that’s now become a viral moment online.
After volunteering to work night shifts over the Christmas holidays at Tucson Medical Center, where Heinz is employed as a physician, he virtually attended the Jan. 10 board meeting while on a delayed holiday cruise, he told board members Tuesday.
“Even while on that vacation, I prepared diligently for the last board meeting and I participated without any disruption until, of course, a friend of mine who joined me on the holiday accidentally walked onto the camera,” Heinz said.
About two hours into the Jan. 10 meeting, a male wearing a Speedo-style swimsuit made an appearance in the background of Heinz’s video call. Within seconds of noticing the cameo, Heinz turned off his camera.
“We’ve all had family, pets, friends and other aspects of our lives collide with an online meeting. This is our new reality, and when it happens, it deserves a good laugh and, I would say, nothing more,” he said Tuesday.
While Heinz said he regretted the distraction the incident caused, he added he also was “surprised by and definitely regret the homophobia this seems to have elicited.”
“I want to assure my colleagues on the board, as well as all of our staff and residents of Pima County, that I was entirely focused on our meeting, the important business of that meeting, as I always am. I take my commitment to this community seriously and it is my great honor to serve on this board,” Heinz said.
“I ran as an openly gay man, and I’ve always been honest with the Pima County voters, who have shown that they are both fair and supportive of the LGTBQ+ community.”
Heinz was silent about the incident initially, releasing a short statement to media, few of whom covered it locally. But national pundits and social media jumped on it within hours with speculative, derisive comments and attacks. Two days later, Heinz gave an explanation to The Advocate, a decades-old magazine that serves the gay community.
The video has since chalked up millions of page views on dozens of sites.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
