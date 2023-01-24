Heinz 01/24/23.png

Supervisor Matt Heinz, left, reads a statement Tuesday addressing a now-viral video call. At right is Supervisor Rex Scott.

 Pima County

Supervisor Matt Heinz took a moment during the Pima County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday  to clear the air about a video call that’s now become a viral moment online.

After volunteering to work night shifts over the Christmas holidays at Tucson Medical Center, where Heinz is employed as a physician, he virtually attended the Jan. 10 board meeting while on a delayed holiday cruise, he told board members Tuesday.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?