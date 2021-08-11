If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Major storm activity rolled through Green Valley late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, dumping heavy rain that closed several roads and lightning that caused some structure fires in the area.
The National Weather Service reported some areas of Green Valley saw as much as 3.35 inches of rain in the previous 24 hours. Several gauges around Green Valley and Sahuarita also recorded anywhere from 2 to 2.5 inches of rain throughout the night. Some local residents reported as much as 5 inches.
Several roads around Green Valley and Sahuarita were littered with mud, rocks and other debris from runoff, which led to four major roads closing in Sahuarita overnight and several buses in the Sahuarita Unified School District running late Wednesday morning. All were reopened by about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Lightning strikes
Two homes in Quail Creek were struck by lightning and Green Valley Fire District crews responded.
Another fire occurred around 2:30 a.m. directly behind a residence on the 100 block of East Paseo de Golf. GVFD crews responded to a tree that was struck by lightning and engulfed in flames. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and prevented it from extending into the nearby home, a spokesperson for GVFD said.
GVFD crews responded to a second fire, also believed to have been started by a lightning strike, around 3:00 a.m Wednesday in the 600 block of North Sweet Heather Way, after a resident reported seeing what they believed to be a brush fire out their window.
Upon investigating, crews confirmed a fire in the attic of the residence and upgraded to a full fire response. Residents were awakened and safely evacuated as crews worked to contain the fire, according to a GVFD spokesperson.
No injuries were reported and the homeowners were able to stay in the home following the incident.
Looking ahead
The monsoon is expected to keep busy through the week as more moisture moves through the area. Showers rolled through the area on Wednesday and the National Weather Service said storm chances will increase into the weekend, especially Friday and Saturday. Thunderstorms are expected to produce more heavy rain, which could lead to flash flooding.
Rain-cooled air will continue to keep high temperatures below seasonal averages through the weekend, with highs in the lower 90s.
