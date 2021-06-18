A wildfire that broke out near the Helvetia Mine east of Green Valley and Sahuarita is now 75 percent contained, officials said.
Personnel on the scene of the Heavy Fire have reduced operations but are continuing to monitor the blaze closely, said Christina Pearson, an incident spokeswoman for the United States Department of Agriculture.
Pearson also confirmed that the fire has not grown substantially since Thursday evening and still covers about 104 acres.
The Heavy Fire was reported around 2 p.m. Wednesday near Helvetia Road, on the northern end of the Santa Rita Mountains.
The Green Valley Fire District responded Wednesday with a crew of about 10 firefighters before turning control over to officials with the Coronado National Forest. The incident is now under the command of the Nogales Ranger District.
L.T. Pratt, a spokesman for the Green Valley Fire District, said aerial firefighting efforts were key to controlling the blaze early on.
A temporary flight restriction (TFR) remains in place over the area to ensure safe air operations. Stage 2 fire restrictions are also still in effect across much of southeastern Arizona, which reduces the risk of wildfires by prohibiting campfires, smoking, operating open-flame torches, or discharging a firearm in restricted areas.
The Heavy Fire is among more than a dozen wildfires burning in southeastern Arizona. Three of those fires — Harshaw, Shamrock and Warsaw — are in the Nogales area.