A wildfire that broke out near the Helvetia Mine east of Green Valley and Sahuarita was 100 percent contained as of Tuesday.
Personnel on the scene of the Heavy Fire reduced operations last week as it held steady at 104 acres and stayed there over the weekend.
The Heavy Fire was reported around 2 p.m. June 16 near Helvetia Road, on the northern end of the Santa Rita Mountains.
The Green Valley Fire District responded with a crew of about 10 firefighters before turning control over to officials with the Coronado National Forest.
L.T. Pratt, a spokesman for the Green Valley Fire District, said aerial firefighting efforts were key to controlling the blaze early on.
The Heavy Fire is among more than a dozen wildfires burning in southeastern Arizona. Four of those fires — Harshaw, Shamrock, Alamo and Warsaw — are in the Nogales area.