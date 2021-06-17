The Heavy Fire that broke out Wednesday near the Helvetia Mine east of Green Valley and Sahuarita is at 50 percent containment, officials said Thursday afternoon.
As of 4:00 p.m. on June 17, the wildfire had burned about 104 acres on the northern end of the Santa Rita Mountains since it was reported at about 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
The Green Valley Fire District responded Wednesday with two engines and a crew of about 10 firefighters before turning control over to officials with the Coronado National Forest and Sierra Vista Ranger District Wednesday night, said L.T. Pratt, a spokesman for the Green Valley Fire District.
Pratt said aerial firefighting efforts were key to controlling the blaze early on.
Christina Pearson, an incident spokeswoman from the United States Department of Agriculture, said about 65 crew members are still on the scene to contain the flames alongside two fire engines.
On Wednesday, both a helicopter and a large air tanker were used to contain the flames, but have since left the area, Pearson said.
A temporary flight restriction remains in place over the Heavy Fire area to ensure safe air operations.
Stage 2 fire restrictions are also in effect across much of southeastern Arizona, which prohibits individuals from using or building campfires, smoking, operating open-flame torches, or discharging a firearm in restricted areas.