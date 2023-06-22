Buckle up for the summer's first heat wave as the weekend brings triple-digit temperatures that will stretch into next week.
The National Weather Service in Tucson forecast Sunday's high in Green Valley and Sahuarita at 107 degrees. Tucson will likely reach 109.
The above-average stretch of temperatures worsens early in the week, with Green Valley forecast at 109 on Monday, 108 on Tuesday and 107 on Wednesday. Sahuarita will get slightly warmer, with a 110-degree high expected Monday and 108 degrees the following two days. Tucson could see a 113-degree high Monday and 111 degrees the following two days.
Weather Service meteorologist Carl Cerniglia said Sunday begins the peak heat period. This time of year is typically 102 degrees for the high.
The increased temperatures are part of a pressure system from the east moving into Arizona.
"Basically, if you kind of follow what's been happening further to our east, where they've had an extreme heat wave in Texas and New Mexico, that's due to a really high-pressure system aloft that's kind of over that area," he said. "And little by little, that's going to build to the west and over our region and push our temperatures into the 5-10 degrees above normal category, which puts us around 110, 111."
As of Thursday, the Weather Service hadn't issued any heat warnings for Monday through Wednesday, but Cerniglia said the temperature increases could trigger one.
"It's close, and we're looking into that now," he said. "We're just kind of in a time constraint at this point — we're at Thursday, and we're talking about early next week. But that would likely, along with the overnight temperatures and moisture that we have, we'll probably end up with that."
The Weather Service forecasted lows in the low-70s from Sunday through Tuesday in Green Valley and Sahuarita.
While Sunday through Wednesday represents the heat wave's peak, there isn't much relief in store during the latter part of the week.
"We'll kind of back off a little bit, but even like Thursday, Friday, Saturday, we're still looking at 108-ish," Cerniglia said. "So above normal, but not quite as high as 110 or 111, but still warmer than normal through much of next week."
Precipitation will remain elusive as above-average temperatures move into the Interstate 19 corridor, making any upcoming relief beyond the horizon.
Cerniglia said models show moisture moving into Mexico, adding that it is a good thing they do want to see. But that moisture won't likely make its way into Southern Arizona until July, which he said isn't too long of a wait.
"In the model world, moisture is creeping up to the border at least, so we've got a shot at it when you get about a week and a half out," Cerniglia said Thursday.
