Parking lot lizard

Lizards probably like it, but we might not. The National Weather Service expects above-average temperatures to roll in on Saturday.

 Jorge Encinas

Buckle up for the summer's first heat wave as the weekend brings triple-digit temperatures that will stretch into next week.

The National Weather Service in Tucson forecast Sunday's high in Green Valley and Sahuarita at 107 degrees. Tucson will likely reach 109.



Jorge Encinas | 520-547-9732

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?