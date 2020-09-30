Here's another gem for 2020: We broke the record for most triple-digit days on Wednesday after hitting 100 degrees at 2:11 p.m.
"Yeah, we trucked right on through it," Tucson National Weather Service Meteorologist Carl Cerniglia said.
The Weather Service takes official records at Tucson International Airport. Green Valley and Sahuarita don't have an official location for record-keeping.
"Yesterday, we tied that record – today we actually broke that record," Cerniglia said. "So, we have 100, 100-degree or more days set."
And it only gets better. He said Thursday should be a given for adding another triple-digit day, and the following couple of days after could add more to the record.
The next couple of days will likely be about 10 to 12 degrees above normal.
"It drops pretty quickly as we move through October," Cerniglia said. "So, even though next Wednesday or Thursday we might be at 95 degrees, the normal high at that point is 87-88. We're going to stay above normal for the foreseeable future. And significantly so for the next four days."
There's a persistent high-pressure system over the western United States that's to blame.
"And a very strong one at that," Cerniglia said. "And the record setting, as far as dryness and heat, have been pretty widespread. It's not just local to our area. It's Arizona, much of Utah, Nevada, much of California – we've all been in the same boat."
Get ready for a warmer than usual winter as well.
"It'll just be a little warmer than normal," Cerniglia said. "It's probably a safe bet to say snow is probably not part of the equation this year in Tucson. Not to say it couldn't happen, but overall the winter will end up being warmer than normal from the way things look."
It's not just the heat that has people talking. Cerniglia said this year's monsoon is the second driest on record – falling behind 1924, which holds the top spot.
Wednesday marks the end of the monsoon season, and it didn't look like a last-minute storm would roll through the area.
"It will end at midnight, and there's no chance of rain between now and then," he said Wednesday. "I will say that right out – zero percent chance. How often do you get a weather guy saying that, huh?"
Cerniglia said the Weather Service doesn't expect any rain in the 10-day forecast either.
He said October rains are typically the product of hurricane and tropical storm remnants that make their way east to Southern Arizona.
"That's about the only thing that you can really get significant precipitation from for us here," Cerniglia said. "Keep your fingers crossed because the hurricane season doesn't kind of end until you get into November or so. We have that shot, but it's pretty minimal this year."