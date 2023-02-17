Following a three-year hiatus, the University of Arizona’s Sarver Heart Center lectures are back.
On Thursday, Dr. Arka Chatterjee, associate director of the Structural Heart Program, associate professor at the UA College of Medicine and medical director of the Structural Heart Valve Disease Program at Banner University Medical Center spoke about heart murmurs and heart failure to an audience of about 25 at the Canoa Hills Social Center.
Blood flow through the heart normally organized to be smooth is referred to as Laminar. In a disease state, that flow may become much faster and turbulent. Chatterjee said this causes a noise or murmur.
He told about a 76-year-old female patient who had breast cancer and chemotherapy many years ago. The woman later found out that the chemotherapy weakened her heart muscle. She has been on “good medicines” for her weak heart muscle, he explained.
He told about one male patient’s valves that were failing as they narrowed and transcatheter-aortic valve replacement was planned. With stage 2 kidney disease, the patient was swimming laps and lost 20 pounds.
Citing another heart patient’s problem, Chatterjee addressed mitral valve leakage or regurgitation. This is when a backflow of blood caused by the failure of the heart’s mitral valve to close tightly allows blood to flow backward in the heart.
“Symptoms of heart valve disease include shortness of breath, fatigue, palpitations, swelling, light-headedness and passing out or blacking out,” Chatterjee said.
Some patients may require medications such as diuretics and blood thinners or surgery.
In closing, Chatterjee gave the audience some points to think about: heart valve disease is common and most patients do not need procedures because they have mild disease.
“Evaluation of each patient’s heart valve disease has to be careful and optimized. There are options other than open heart surgery.”
The next Sarver Heart Center will be March 16 at 10:30 a.m. at the Canoa Hills Social Center.
Dr. Peter Ott will speak about “Cardiac Arrhythmias: Current and Emerging Therapies.” Lectures are free and open to the public.
