For the first time, adults with mild to moderate hearing loss can now purchase hearing aids over-the-counter, and they won’t need a prescription to do it.

Thanks to a policy shift in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that took effect this week, the devices can now be sold online and in-person at retailers nationwide, ushering in options that should make the technology more affordable.

Hearing aids in case.JPG

A set of hearing aids sit in a charging case at Affordable Hearing Solutions in Green Valley. 
Callaway office 2.JPG

Lynn Callaway, owner and operator of Affordable Hearing Solutions in Green Valley, peers into a hearing aid at her office. 


