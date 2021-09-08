Sept. 11 is one of those days you remember where you were.
In 2001, I was working as a freelance reporter for The Manchester Journal in Southern Vermont when I got a call from the editor: “Get out there and find residents who have kids living in New York City.”
One Manchester resident said his son went up on the roof of his Manhattan apartment building and saw thick, black smoke rising from the North Tower of the World Trade Center after an American Airlines plane flew into it. Eighteen minutes later, a United Airlines plane struck the South Tower.
The daughter of the owner of a local restaurant in Manchester worked at the World Trade Center three days a week. Sept. 11 was a day off, but she still had a story.
Sandy lived near the WTC in Battery Park and was bathing her baby when the first plane hit. She quickly dressed the baby and her 4-year-old twin girls and headed out of her apartment building only to be stuck among the massive onslaught of people running from the towers.
As she moved with the rushing crowd one of the twins who had been clinging to her skirt became separated from her. Sandy became hysterical and didn’t know what to do.
Her brother worked nearby on Wall Street and knew his sister would need help. He raced over to her building, when in the center of chaos a miracle happened. He found his niece Ava wandering near her building and scooped her up. Everyone was reunited later by the East River.
That night, Sandy and her family drove four hours north to the safe haven of Southern Vermont to stay with her parents. Three years ago, while visiting the restaurant in Manchester, Sandy’s father waved me over. He pointed to a young girl helping at the counter and said that was Ava. Her twin sister was nearby, too. They are now 24.
• • •
A friend’s nephew worked on the 105th floor of the South Tower. He was 39 and had married in June. He was on the phone with his wife when an associate told him urgently to hang up and run with her.
He stayed on the phone a couple of minutes more and said to his wife, “If you tell me you love me, then I’ll come home.”
It was too late. He didn’t make it out.
Missed the train
Don and Lynne Severe were living in Colorado and had driven their RV to Long Island in New York with plans to take their 9-year-old nephew, Scott, to see the sights in New York City and Washington, D.C.
On Sept. 9, Scott flew into JFK where Don and Lynne picked him up for to create “memories of a lifetime.”
On Sept. 10, they took Scott into New York City and enjoyed a Harbor Cruise around Manhattan, the Empire State Building and a musical on Broadway.
“We had purchased weeklong tickets on the Long Island Railroad, tickets to the top of the World Trade Center and tickets to my favorite musical, ‘The Music Man,’” Don said. “It was to be a week to remember forever.”
On Sept. 10, Lynne stayed at their RV site in Long Island while Don and Scott visited Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty. They ended their day with dinner in the lower mall area of the WTC.
“Scott wanted to go to the top but I convinced him that we would return on a sunny day. The WTC was shrouded in clouds. Scott took a picture from ground level looking up the side of the building into the clouds. This may be one of the last pictures taken of the WTC,” Don said.
On Sept. 11, Don, Lynne and Scott awoke to sunny skies so they got ready for the train ride into Manhattan. They had previously bought tickets to the top of the WTC but left the date open.
Fate was watching. When they arrived at the Long Island Railroad station in Farmingdale, they realized they had missed their train and would have to wait for a later one arriving at Penn Station at 8:30 a.m.
While on the train Lynne got a phone call from a friend in New York who asked where they were. Her friend told her they should get off the train at the next stop, Hicksville, Long Island, because “something was happening at the WTC and an airplane had flown into it.”
“People who were boarding the train were also reporting about something big happening at the WTC,” Lynne said. “We left the inbound train at Jamaica station… While standing on the platform we could see smoke rising from the lower Manhattan area.”
Missing an earlier train may have saved their lives.
The next day they took Scott to Jones Beach on Long Island where they could see Navy vessels approaching in preparation for what might occur next.
For the remaining days they continued to take their nephew to other sites. At the end of the week as they crossed the George Washington Bridge from Manhattan to Fort Lee, N.J., they could still see smoke rising from the remains of the World Trade Center towers.
At their visit to Amish Country in Pennsylvania, they stopped in Shanksville to leave flowers where United Airlines Flight 93 had flown into the ground. That flight had left Newark, N.J., and was hijacked by four terrorists. The intended target was the Capitol or the White House just 20 minutes away, but brave passengers overpowered the hijackers.
Called to serve
In 2001, Mike Dunn was part of a 12-officer special enforcement unit with the Suffolk County Police Department on Long Island, about an hour from Manhattan.
His team of six officers was working the morning of Sept. 11.
“My team watched the events unfold on television, and it was during that time that my partner received a call from his wife that his father-in-law was in the South Tower. Shortly thereafter, his father-in-law would lose his life during the collapse of the tower,” he said.
Dunn, who lives in Sahuarita, said his team was prepared to head into New York City but was told to hold off. Two days later, his team headed into New York and were assigned to a temporary morgue.
“Seeing firsthand all the photos and notes of those missing that had been taped to the fence of St. Paul’s Chapel near Ground Zero by family members and loved ones was heartbreaking,” he said.
“In the days and months that followed, our unit would attend close to two dozen funerals for the brave men and women of all departments that gave their all on Sept. 11.”
All the funerals remain etched in his memory, but two stand out: one was in Brooklyn for a fallen member of the New York Police Department.
“Hundreds of officers from numerous departments lined the streets to pay honor. During a moment of silence, third- and fourth-graders from a school across the street opened the third-floor windows and sang ‘God Bless America’ and ‘America, the Beautiful.’”
Dunn said the other funeral took place in midtown Manhattan where the last hero to be laid to rest took place on Valentine’s Day 2002.
In 2003, a member of Dunn’s unit, who was a good friend, had to retire due to complications resulting from being a part of the search and recovery team at Ground Zero.
“I was able to go back to Ground Zero in September 2016, and see the memorial and visit St. Paul’s Chapel,” he said. “These are a few of the many memories I will never forget, and let us never forget the sacrifice of the brave men and women who gave their all.”
Not alone
Green Valley resident Barb Mauser and her husband, Jim, were airborne returning home from a 10-day tour of Italy on Sept. 11, when she noticed a nearby flight attendant who appeared nervous.
“Then the pilot made an announcement. He said due to terrorist activity in the U.S. we are returning to Rome. That’s all we were told. We had no idea what had happened,” she recalls.
Mauser said there was no panic. She described herself as “numb.”
Back in Rome, passengers were told Continental Airlines was paying the hotel bill for two nights. Mauser said all TV news was in Italian and no one knew what was happening.
“Although our tour was officially completed, our tour guide came to the hotel and took us to a room with a TV and interpreted what was being said. The hotel personnel were very nice to us but it was the tour guide who discovered where we were staying and came to help us. We were so grateful for her thoughtfulness in that situation,” she said.
“It was a very frightening feeling to think I can’t get home. Yet being part of a group that had been together for 10 days was the best part. We weren’t isolated.”
No one knew when they would be able to fly again.
On Sept. 11, all passengers received a letter from the mayor of Rome, Walter Veltroni.
“Dear Guest of Rome,” it began. “Let me first of all express to you, in this day of sorrow, my heartfelt sympathy and that of the city of Rome for a tragedy that has struck the heart of the U.S.A… That is why I wish to tell you, at this very moment, that you can consider Rome as your home…”
Mauser saved the letter for its warmth and sincerity. They flew home four days later.
The smoke lingers
Sahuarita resident John O’Rourke remembers three events on Sept. 11.
That morning, he was working at an office in downtown Cleveland and recalls a lot of confusion and chaos as the attacks unfolded.
United Flight 93, which eventually crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, had entered Cleveland air space and had radioed to Cleveland air traffic control.
“We knew that planes had already crashed in NYC and the Pentagon. There was concern that the plane was heading toward downtown Cleveland. But as we know the aircraft eventually turned back east and crashed outside of Pittsburgh. It seemed as though every single occupant of downtown Cleveland was in their car trying to leave at the same time,” he said.
O’Rourke also remembers a friend who was working at the Deutsche Bank Building, which was next to the South Tower of the WTC.
“As the South Tower collapsed, it tore a 24-story gash into the Deutsche Bank Building. As my friend was evacuating, he said the smell of jet fuel was totally overwhelming. The Deutsche Bank Building was eventually torn down due to excessive contamination and damage.”
A week after Sept. 11, O’Rourke flew into the Newark airport where United Airlines Flight 93 originated.
“It was an eerie feeling knowing that hijackers had commandeered an aircraft from that airport just a week earlier. When I exited the terminal at Newark, I was shocked to realize I could still smell the smoke from the smoldering WTC a week after the attacks.”
We bear witness
Mary Fisher and her mother visited NYC in October 2001.
“The remains of the towers were still smoldering. Memorials for fallen firefighters were in front of each fire station. Pictures of the missing covered the windows of businesses near Ground Zero,” Fisher said.
“Twenty years is an important point of remembrance for an event that is truly unforgettable by all of us who were alive to bear witness.”