A virtual Health Care Town Hall is set for 3 p.m. Thursday.
It will include experts from Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley to answer your questions about the coronavirus, the vaccine, distribution and more. Email questions in advance: dshearer@gvnews.com.
The Town Hall is online via Zoom. You can access it online here, or go to the Green Valley News Facebook page. You can listen in via phone by dialing (346) 248-7799, then use webinar ID: 825 5791 2972.
The event is hosted by the Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun, Green Valley-Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce and Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital.